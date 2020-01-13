 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Just a few days after Court of Appeal's (CoA) justice Singh Walia set ...
While they are still busy counting proceeds from December sales, the B...
PALAPYE: Bangwato Regent Sediegeng Kgamane has approved the appointmen...
MAFUNGO/HUBONA: President Mokgweetsi Masisi should live up to his camp...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Boy, 12, Goes Missing

Boy, 12, Goes Missing

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Monday, January 13, 2020
FRANCISTOWN: A 12-year-old primary school boy from Makuta village reportedly disappeared on his  way  home from  herding  cattle  on January 6.

Confirming the incident , Officer  Commanding  of  No.15 District  Senior  Superintendent Kabo  Badirwang  told The Monitor on Friday  that  the boy has been missing  since  the first Monday of the year.

He explained that the boy was last seen on the  evening  of the  same day,  accompanied  by his  four friends,  herding  cattle. But he never returned home despite fact that his friends made it back home safely on the day.

Badirwang said what disturbs the police is that the case was reported four days after the boy disappeared. “We were shocked to learn about the missing boy from the police in Serowe. Police officers in Serowe indicated that the mother of the missing boy who resides there (Serowe) is the one who brought the matter to their attention,” he said.

He pointed out that after receiving the report  they  engaged the  police  rescue team as well

Banners
as community members to look for the boy, but  the search did not bear any fruits. Follow up searches have also failed to bear any fruits according to the police.

Badirwang said when questioning the boy’s caregivers at Makuta, they learnt that the matter was not reported to the Tutume police because the caregivers believed the boy would ultimately return home. He said the caregivers also said the boy has a penchant for causing mischief, explains why they thought he would eventually return home.

He said they also explained that the  boy is said to have refused  to return home with  his  other  four   friends for unknown reasons which is why his guardians  believed that he would eventually return.

Badirwang advised parents that in instances where children go missing, they should report the cases to the police as soon a possible for timely interventions.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Whose turf?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
?>