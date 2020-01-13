FRANCISTOWN: A 12-year-old primary school boy from Makuta village reportedly disappeared on his way home from herding cattle on January 6.

Confirming the incident , Officer Commanding of No.15 District Senior Superintendent Kabo Badirwang told The Monitor on Friday that the boy has been missing since the first Monday of the year.

He explained that the boy was last seen on the evening of the same day, accompanied by his four friends, herding cattle. But he never returned home despite fact that his friends made it back home safely on the day.

Badirwang said what disturbs the police is that the case was reported four days after the boy disappeared. “We were shocked to learn about the missing boy from the police in Serowe. Police officers in Serowe indicated that the mother of the missing boy who resides there (Serowe) is the one who brought the matter to their attention,” he said.

He pointed out that after receiving the report they engaged the police rescue team as well

as community members to look for the boy, but the search did not bear any fruits. Follow up searches have also failed to bear any fruits according to the police.

Badirwang said when questioning the boy’s caregivers at Makuta, they learnt that the matter was not reported to the Tutume police because the caregivers believed the boy would ultimately return home. He said the caregivers also said the boy has a penchant for causing mischief, explains why they thought he would eventually return home.

He said they also explained that the boy is said to have refused to return home with his other four friends for unknown reasons which is why his guardians believed that he would eventually return.

Badirwang advised parents that in instances where children go missing, they should report the cases to the police as soon a possible for timely interventions.