A 46-year-old man died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Mahalapye on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, the district traffic officer, superintendent Tuelo Komanyane said the accident occurred at around 2300hrs. The victim suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Mahalapye Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Komanyane said investigations into the matter were ongoing. However, their preliminary investigations have established that the deceased who was driving on a rain soaked gravel road lost control of the tractor and it overturned.

In another accident, two men aged 55 and 56 were involved in an accident on Friday after the driver lost control of the car they were travelling in.

Komanyane said the accident occurred along old Bendrift gravel road near Seleka farm at around 1730hrs. He said they were both rushed to different hospitals; one locally and the other in South Africa where he is currently recuperating.

“The driver was certified dead on arrival by the doctors after he was rushed to a local hospital. The passenger sustained serious injuries, but he is currently recuperating,” Komanyane said.

Komanyane said they were yet to establish cause of the accident, as investigations into the matter were ongoing. He however pleaded with drivers to exercise caution by driving at minimum speed especially when driving on gravel roads.

“Driving on gravel

road can be tricky hence we are pleading with motorists to be cautious at all times. This is similar to driving when it is raining because it requires one to exercise caution throughout to avoid unnecessary accidents,” he said.

The traffic boss said fatal deaths in his policing area remain a concern and implored motorists to obey road signs and drive at minimum speed at all times. Komanyane added that it was the beginning of the year, but already they have recorded two fatalities; something that calls for drivers’ attention on the roads.

The upsurge in fatal road accidents countrywide worries the police as lives continue to be lost on a daily basis. Most of the accidents occur as a result of drivers’ bad attitudes demonstrated by the statistics presented by the police.

The Botswana Police Service’s Public Relations Officer, the acting commissioner of police Dipheko Motube revealed on crime overview for the festive season that 29 deaths were registered from 24 fatal road traffic accidents.

He disclosed that in one of the accidents that occurred on January 4, three people died while 11 others sustained multiple injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned along Senyawe road.