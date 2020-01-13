There has been an interesting public debate around the young man who was killed by a mob in Mogoditshane recently.

The deceased was alleged to have been a habitual thief. While many people glorified the actions of the mob, there are those who criticised the mob justice. This is indeed a very sensitive and touchy subject for both pro and who are against mob justice. In recent years, thieves have continued their reign of terror on citizens and non -citizens across the country.

Their actions have over the years angered many people especially those who are victims. The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has previously warned members of the public to desist from buying stolen property, hoping to close down the market for thieves. Had this initiative worked it would have solved the problem, because thieves would not have a market for their stolen goods. Victims of such crimes feel violated and often have a lot of anger and understandably so. There is also the issue of the legal system, where criminals are granted bail. These criminals continue to commit similar crimes while on bail, and thereby creating a public perception that the justice system is failing. Of late criminals have resorted to using violence to scare their victims into handing over their belongings, and this has in some instances resulted in many people losing their lives at the hands of criminals.

There are many who

argue that thieves commit burglaries and common theft because they cannot get employment. While unemployment might be a contributing factor, there are other factors at play, which the society needs to come together and identify to address the problem. Some choose the criminal route not because they cannot find work, but rather because they feel it is a faster way to making money, and others get ideas from different media. For instance, certain movies have been found to influence youngsters into seeing crime as a way of survival, and some actually see it as cool. The killing of the young man who allegedly picked crime as means of survival is a wake up call for us as a nation. All stakeholders need to come together and brainstorm on how these youngsters and the elderly can be rehabilitated. Mob justice in itself poses a lot of dangers to us as a society. Innocent people might die at the hands of the mob, either due to a mistaken identity or just because someone shouted thief! Let’s come together and lobby the government to review giving bail to repeat offenders. Coupled with that, BPS should tighten its arm on the fight against drug dealers who play a big role in destroying our society.