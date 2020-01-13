There has been an interesting public debate around the young man who was killed by a mob in Mogoditshane recently.
The deceased was alleged to have been a habitual thief. While many people glorified the actions of the mob, there are those who criticised the mob justice. This is indeed a very sensitive and touchy subject for both pro and who are against mob justice. In recent years, thieves have continued their reign of terror on citizens and non -citizens across the country.
Their actions have over the years angered many people especially those who are victims. The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has previously warned members of the public to desist from buying stolen property, hoping to close down the market for thieves. Had this initiative worked it would have solved the problem, because thieves would not have a market for their stolen goods. Victims of such crimes feel violated and often have a lot of anger and understandably so. There is also the issue of the legal system, where criminals are granted bail. These criminals continue to commit similar crimes while on bail, and thereby creating a public perception that the justice system is failing. Of late criminals have resorted to using violence to scare their victims into handing over their belongings, and this has in some instances resulted in many people losing their lives at the hands of criminals.
There are many who