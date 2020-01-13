Time has always been in control of everything in our lives and even nature.

It influences things to be and not to be. It has its peculiar perfect moments to launch either pain or joy in our lives. Everything it does, the moment is always ideal for it to occur. It often pronounce its strike as a season. A season is an era that within its span, unique events unfold and give the era character. This is indicated by how nature transits from varying weather conditions which are summer, autumn, spring and winter. Each of the latter seasons has a pivotal role in the cycle of nature. You can never expect snow on a summer day, nor there be flooding in winter. All of the incidents are orchestrated by time.

We as people, our positions of favour in life are not plotted the same. Life will never favour us at the same time and the same fashion. Each one of us will be granted the desires of their hearts at the moment time feels it is mature for such to occur in your life. Twins may be carried in the same womb but they will all be delivered at the different times. This is an attestation that indeed our benedictions will never be granted at the same time. It does not mean that you will be employed at the same time with the same colleagues you went to school with. It does not mean you will be married first in your family because you are a first born.

People have a life- comparison syndrome and it depositions them from places of favour. We need to be mindful that it is only grace that leads each and every one of us to our unique destinies. This obviously proves that our routes are all different and nobody has a duplicate of another. We are not on the same track and field pitch and we are competing against each other. Life is not athletics yet a race we individually run and is uncommon to each one of us in many ways. Our visions, perceptions, opinions, beliefs, thinking ability and our preferences are unique from one individual to the other.

Our divine charms operate differently and we are wired to respond to

Banners

our surroundings differently yet to the same incident. Our priorities are different even though we are on the quest to achieve a common goal. If we focus on what is happening to other people’s lives we lose focus on our own voyage and become very jealous of others then ultimately miss opportunities that have the potential to change our lives positively. We will lose our self- value and self- worth in the process because we feel we a less of humans than those that appear to be thriving before us.

Everything that happens in anyone’s life, is ought to happen so that they are catapult to the next level of their life. This should not be pain to us but rather motivation and testimony that we should soldier on in order to achieve our pre-set goals since it is possible. When we celebrate one another we are able to learn and share experiences that will be vital in the future. The harmony amongst light- hearted people; those that celebrate each other, boost self- confidence and eventually predicates a strong sense of self- efficacy. We need to therefore, embrace these facts and cement the understanding that life will not occur better for all of us at the same time. It is not wrong that you are unemployed, not schooling, not married etc, but what is wrong is how you approach the situation. We are given the desires of our hearts at different and unexpected moments only known to time. It is not wrong that your neighbour has developed their property or that their children are all married except yours. Time is behind the mysteries unfolding this is why we ought to be patient, have faith and hope that whatever we rally behind will be successful.

Focus on your own race and celebrate others’ achievements.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (found at Bala Book Store- Railpark Mall and Botswana Book Center- Main Mall), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on HYPERLINK “mailto:ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com” ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or +26773791677 for bookings.