Matilda Mpai

Matilda Mpai, is a former Home Economics teacher and stay-home mother whose search for moisturising products for her skin led her to the Aladdin’s in the Morula fruit.

It all started off as a research and experiment, which then led to her producing cosmetics using the morula fruit and later some juice and jam. For her, the road is getting clearer and clearer.

“I was struggling to find a solution to my skin and luckily I ended up discovering the morula fruit which I learnt was rich in minerals and Vitamin C,” Mpai explains.

“I started by producing oil which was good to my skin. My family and friends also got interested.”

As the demand grew, she then decided to start selling. By then the whole process was done manually, which she reveals was a bit of a hustle as it was expensive. Years later, when the market saturated due to the international demand, Mpai then decided to exploit other opportunities from the morula fruit.

“Morula fruit is abundant locally and it is not fully utilised yet the fruit has more vitamins and tastes good. The fruit is also good for anti-aging and scars. Every part of it is used and can create employment in so many ways as nothing goes to waste,” she says.

Mpai has partnered with a local company, Blue Pride that has been doing well in producing oils using morula. They collect morula

products together to share costs and each take the part they need for production.

Currently, Divine Morula has cosmetics that include lip balm, oil, beard and hair cream as well as jam, ready-to-drink juice and concentrate juice under their belt.

The juice is available in some local hotels like Avani, Travel Lodge as well as Sanitas Tea Garden, Botswanacraft and Mmokolodi Nature Reserve. The juice would also hit Square Mart shelves some time this year.

“BITC through the ‘#pusha bw’ initiative has been instrumental in marketing my product. I am currently working on introducing the product as a flavour too that can be used in ice creams, milkshakes and cheesecakes.”

Apart from knocking on doors of potential clients and being a regular at expos, Mpai also uses social media to market her products. The products have been tested and complied with the required standards.

“I have struggled in the past four years to get financial assistance. Perhaps it could be because it takes time for local consumers to believe in local products,” she philosophises.

However, the process has taught her that business should be something that comes from the heart.

“Through that as an entrepreneur, you will conquer because you know your vision and have the passion,” she concludes.