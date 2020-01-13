Neo Mosimane PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Dreams for a local entrepreneur, Neo Mosimane are turning into reality as her Romatic Coffee hits the retail market.

Speaking to Monitor Business, she explained that in 2019 she managed to exploit opportunities of growing her business and brand with the focus of penetrating the retail market.

“We have totally grown as a business, and have been doing a lot of benchmarking in a lot of African countries. I can proudly say that our product is gaining traction as it can also be accessed at Square Mart in Gaborone who interestingly are more open to shelve local products,” Mosimane said.

The entrepreneur said during the past year she attended international expositions in South Africa and Ethiopia to learn more about coffee as she readied to penetrate the SADC market. She also attended the International Coffee Festival in Cape Town on a benchmarking mission with the aim of appreciating the coffee market trends and also measure their brand to find out how well it was doing.

“Attending these expos has been an eye opener to me and my brand. I was really inspired and realised that our quality standards meet the international standards and need to focus more on our marketing strategy which needs a proper budget,” she explained.





said she aims to challenge the current standard and range of coffee available locally by providing coffee lovers with the best quality.

She has been fortunate to be one of the FemBioBiz programme selected companies, which represented the country at the pitch competition.

“I learnt that the first two minutes when pitching to either investors or customers is very important and was really inspired to meet entrepreneurs mostly young women,” she said.

As part of their expansion strategy, Mosimane revealed their plans of opening their own coffee shop this year. Romatic Coffee is also present in some restaurants in Gaborone including Black Restaurant, Dros at Riverwalk and Molapo, Capello and Linga Longa.

Through the company MetroCall Creatives, Mosimane and his partner produces Romatic Coffee, which they customise according to the clients’ needs. They roast and package Arabica coffee beans of various origins ranging from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Americans such as Brazil, Colombia and Honduras.

“We buy superior quality green coffee beans from Equatorial Africa and Latin America and use the experience and knowledge we gained to roast coffee beans in a manner that highlights the best qualities,” she said.