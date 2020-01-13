The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board’s (PPADB) numbers of tenders rejected has slightly decreased by one percent from 23% to 21% in the previous year.

According to the parastatal’s 2018/2019 annual report, out of the 351 tender submissions sent by various ministries for approval, 73 bit the dust.

During the year under review, the board received 639 submissions and only 351 required the board to make adjudication decisions while the rest were only for noting.

About 193 submissions were approved representing a two percent increase, while 85 were deferred representing one percent increase. According to the parastatal’s Executive Chairperson, Elijah Motshedi, the increase in the percentage of both approvals and deferrals as well as the slight decrease in rejections still call for concerted efforts in order to realise the Board’s target of 70% approval, 20% deferral and 10% rejection rate. “PPADB approved tenders whose value exceeded the threshold of Ministerial Tender Committee and considered retroactive requested of any value given that communities have been authorised to consider such retroactive requests,” Motshedi said.

The Board awarded tenders from Ministries amounting to

P3.9 billion compared to P1.9 billion in the previous financial year, a significant increase of P2 billion.

The value of tenders awarded through open competitive bidding amounted to P3.2 billion compared to P1.4 billion in the previous financial year.

“This shows improvements advocated for by the board, that Procuring Entities should use the open competitive bidding method which is attainable through proper procurement planning, among others to ensure government gets best value,” he said.

Further the parastatal called for a need to pay closer attention to compliance to sustainable public procurement regulations, use of open domestic bidding as the default method of procurement, successful completion of projects within time, scope, budget and quality to ensure value for money procurement, has emerged has emerged as key strategic focus for the board. He also assured that the organisation will track and address perceived or real corruption to increase public confidence in the procurement system.