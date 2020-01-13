The dream to own a music studio has always been part of Mangasa's plan PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Patrick Motlaopi is guitarist of note. He has been in the music industry for over two decades now and has performed for different bands and artists and is now a crowd favourite in a popular band where he plays lead. After years of playing the six string guitar, he is now working his way up to become a producer after setting up his own music studio at Mmopane. Showtime Correspondent Goitsemodimo Kaelo caught up with him at his new studio.

When we arrived at Motlaopi’s studio late Friday morning, we found him in the company of a familiar face in Tumelo ‘Tumza’ Modise otherwise known as The Real Kunyapist of Tumza and The Big Bullets and a certain Davies Lesokwane whom we were later told that he is recording his first jazz album.

Mangasa as Motlaopi is known in the music industry immediately tells us that propelled by his love for music; he has always wanted to become a big player in the industry and has always challenged himself to attain that.

The dream to own a music studio has always been part of the plan and could have started a few years ago but he faced challenges in finding a suitable space until Modise came to his rescue. Although at the back of his mind, he has a sore thought that he might have started late, Mangasa is happy that his PMM Record Label is up and running to allow him to realise his dream.

Looking back, Mangasa explains that despite never having had set foot in a conventional guitar class to learn the musical instrument, he has learnt quite a lot from others.

He says in his music career having played for big bands like Alfredo and Les Africa Sounds and Franco and Afro Musica, he has been exposed to a lot including what goes on in a recording studio and the softwares used to create melodious sounds.

He says on many occasions, people who wanted to start recording music would approach him to

Banners

record their songs. But because he did not have a recording studio, he always referred them elsewhere and just assisted by playing guitar for them.

This, he reveals, presented as an opportunity for him to learn and set up a studio even though “I am still with Franco and Afro Musica”.

“It pushed me to set up this studio. I just said this is part of the field I am in so I am researching more and seeking assistance from my peers who are knowledgeable,” explains Motlaopi.

Although self taught, Motlaopi says he has managed to adapt quickly to master the techniques of producing solid music.

“One thing I have learnt is that producing a good song doesn’t mean you should own a big studio with expensive soundproof. It’s about your understanding of the music and the software you use. I use Cubase software, which has everything that I need for programming, mixing and mastering,” he reveals.

Motlaopi credits known producer Bullet Ketshabile as well as certain gentleman he calls Thando, whom he says has played for South African late musician Dan Tshanda’s Splash. He says from time to time he goes to them for assistance on matters he doesn’t understand but being a musician has come in handy as well as of his understanding of music.

Currently, he has recorded two albums for upcoming artists whom he believes would be his main clients going forward.

Motlaopi says he has produced some of the songs in Tyte’s album titled Digongwana, which was released last year.