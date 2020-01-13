TLCO has grown tremendiously from the first one held in 2018 PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Organisers of the annual The Last Camp Out (TLCO) event that was held on New Year’s Eve at Thamaga have come out to express gratitude to their supporters for yet another successful event.

Held at Bedrock Gardens for the second time, it attracted satisfactory crowds, especially the youth.

“TLCO has grown tremendously from the first one. We did something, so I never anticipated this because we only made it public on social media two weeks prior to New Year’s Eve,” event organiser, Luck Ranko told Showtime.“Our marketing team was on the ground five days before the event. The numbers doubled compared to last year, which shows that the event has potential for growth in the coming years.”

He indicated that the venue, Bedrock Gardens, played a significant role on the attendance as it was few metres from main road to Moshupa from Thamaga. Ranko said in 2020 their intention was to package the event well in time and unpack it during the Bush Farm Sundays (BFS) independence event.

“We also intend to lure in sponsors to show the people that our intentions to grow the event are beyond 2020,” he said.

He said the event was different from BFS as it was a 24-hour entertainment only attended by adults. Ranko added that as organisers they were looking into the suggestions and will inform their followers in due course.

He said they only engaged DJs

because their budget was small.

“The lineup was made up of DJs in our villages; Thamaga, Moshupa and Mmankgodi because we wanted them to own the event and be proud of it,” he said.

Ranko revealed that as organisers they would continue to engage upcoming DJs to give them a platform to shine.

He also indicated that this year they will engage local musicians and if the budget allows they would cross borders.

He observed that the event attracted many young people.

“This proved that the youth in our area craved fun in a safe and well organised event. We are proud that Thamaga has finally given them something to be proud of and they don’t have to drive far to be entertained,” he highlighted.

He said once the event grew they will require a larger venue and they have opted to go back to the first venue being Bush Garden Farm at Thokwane.

He announced that the next event would be on March 1, 2020 as they gear up for BFS’ two-year celebration to be held on Easter Sunday. Ranko concluded by thanking the people of Thamaga and the surrounding villages for the support they have shown to their events.