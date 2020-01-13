Demanding Answers: BOKA affiliates wanted the committee to meet Rakgare

Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) affiliates demanded answers on the recent snubbing of their president, Tshepho Bathai, for the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) board post.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare said issues of maladministration at BOKA, mean that Bathai was overlooked.

But during an Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Gaborone on Saturday, BOKA affiliates wanted to know if the executive committee would take the issue further with the minister.

“The affiliates wanted to engage the minister directly about the issues he raised in the media. BOKA has been nominated twice during the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) awards as sport code of the year. That is an indication that the affiliates are happy with BOKA executive,” Bathai told Sport Monitor yesterday.

He said as the executive they are not going to engage the minister on the matter.

During the Saturday meeting, the BOKA financial report was presented to the members, after the previous committee failed to do so.

Bathai also said a resolution was taken that all individuals who held positions within BOKA must hand over whatever belonged to the association, or they will be barred from contesting for office.

Meanwhile, the BOKA National Championships scheduled

Banners

for Jwaneng on Saturday were called off.

BOKA spokesperson, Isaiah Ramontshonyana said they cancelled the competition as only seven clubs had registered.

“It did not make sense for us to continue with the national championships with only seven clubs, hence we decided to have an OGM. We believe that other clubs failed to register because we are now using online registration. We have long informed clubs about the changes and we are no longer doing manual registration. Even our national teams are going to use online registration,” he said.

Ramontshonyana said they are willing to assist clubs that are struggling with the new arrangement. He said organising commission chairperson, Kabelo Molefe is expected to assist clubs with registration.

He said Molefe normally runs tournaments and he is used to Sportsdata online registration pairing.

“Online registration is important because it keeps the records forever. Not only will we be using online registration for athletes but for coaches too. We are running coaches’ courses all the time so we want qualified coaches running national championships,” he said.