Letlhakane Township PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane are alarmed at the number of rape cases recorded in their policing area over the festive season.

It seems the village has in recent years gradually become a dangerous place for women to live in as a result of rising cases of rape and defilement.

In 2019, Letlhakane police recorded 106 cases of rape and attempted rape.

In an interview this week, Letlhakane police station commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu said they have recorded four cases of rape and attempted rape respectively in their policing area over the holidays.

Maphephu said on Christmas Day they received a report from a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend at Tawana ward.

He said the victim reported that early in the morning of the same day while walking to her workplace she met her ex-boyfriend who convinced her to accompany him to her house because he claimed to have misplaced something there.

The police chief narrated that when they arrived at the woman’s place the man threatened her with a knife demanding to know why she had decided to end their relationship and in the process raped her. Maphephu said the culprit is currently at large.

In a separate incident, Maphephu said they were investigating an attempted rape, which took place on December 28.

He said a 24-year-old woman from Mathumo ward escaped being raped by a 27-year-old man from Nkotsho ward whilst on a personal journey at around 10am, the police have reported.

Maphephu said that they managed to arraign the suspect who was thereafter charged with attempted rape.

In a separate incident, the police boss said they were also investigating a matter in which brothers gang-raped a 28-year-old woman who was heading to Gube Khudi settlement with her two siblings. He revealed that whilst on their way to the settlement, the three siblings camped by a tree and were joined by two brothers who were drinking khadi (a traditional brew).

Maphephu said it was after some few minutes that the brothers whom the siblings had befriended by now, allegedly attempted to rape the

Banners

two young girls.

He said the younger girls fled and the brothers reportedly gang raped their elder sister whom they overpowered after fighting with the culprits.

He added that the brothers who are aged 28 and 22 respectively are currently detained at the police station. Meanwhile, Tatitown police station commander, Superintendent Edward Leposo said they had a peaceful festive holiday even though they registered some disturbing reports. He added that they only registered two major crimes in their policing area.

Leposo said on New Year’s Eve they registered a report in which a man aged between 30- 40 years had committed suicide at Chadibe village. The deceased had not left a note detailing why he took his own life.

In another incident, Leposo said they were looking for a man whom they suspect caused the death of a 30-year-old man at Bluetown location.

He said the suspect who hailed from Tswapong area was still at large after he was involved in a drunken brawl with the deceased at a local bar.

He said the suspect used a sharp object on the deceased who was later declared dead at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital.

For his part, Nata police station commander, Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile said they recorded five cases in his policing area.

He said on Christmas Eve they arrested two boys who were found in possession of dagga.

On the same day ,they also received a report of a woman in Sepako village who had set her house on fire but luckily no one was injured.

Still on December 24, Pitseetsile said they received a report of a 73-year-old man who had committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom.

On yet another matter, Nata police station on Christmas day recorded one fatal accident near Nata Central Transport Organisation turn off.

On Boxing Day they also recorded one fatal accident, which involved two motor vehicles. He said at least two people lost their lives in both accidents respectively.