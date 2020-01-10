PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: The long arms of the law has finally caught up with an alleged Risk Credit Cards (RCCs) thief who has been on the run for almost two years.

The alleged scammer, Kabelo Ted Madiabaswi, 34, an ex-training manager at Conquerors Marketing PTY (LTD), is charged with 15 counts of stealing by servant that he committed on or before March 2018.

The native of Bokaa ward in Shoshong is alleged to have swindled 15 people in Francistown out of money amounting to P60,000.

According to the prosecution, Conquerors specialises in marketing RCCs for various businesses in Botswana.

When Madiabaswi appeared before Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi on Thursday, prosecutor Inspector Mengistu Chigala called the investigations officer, Gaaikangwe Letloa, to give reasons why the accused should be remanded in custody.

Letloa told the court that Madiabaswi’s alleged racket was reported on March 28, 2018 after RCCs were allegedly stolen at Sefalana Store in Francistown before they were collected.

“The stolen cards were credited with funds. Our investigations revealed that the stolen cards were used to swipe or purchase goods at various stores in Francistown. A warrant of his arrest was thereafter issued. The accused’s whereabouts were unknown after he escaped,” he said.

The prosecution, Letloa said, then engaged the Botswana Police Service (BPS) Public Relations Unit in an endeavour to arrest the accused.

“The BPS public relations unit circulated Madiabaswi’s face on Botswana Television and the police Facebook page asking the public to help them arrest the accused. The accused was arrested by a stroke of luck on January

Banners

3, 2020 at a roadblock at Mahalapye on his way to Gaborone. When he was arrested, he was found in possession of goods which we suspect were also proceeds of criminal activities,” Letloa said.

“I went to collect him on January 7, 2020 and I therefore pray that he should be remanded in custody because he is a flight risk. Remanding the accused in custody will also afford us the opportunity to interview some witnesses who have since relocated from Francistown. We would have to trace them first which is not an easy exercise,” Letloa added.

The prosecution, Letloa noted, should also go to Gaborone to find out whether the goods that the accused was found in possession were bought with proceeds of crime or not.

“Our preliminary investigations show that the accused is also facing a similar count in Gaborone. He is alleged to have used some RCCs to buy some goods at Sefalana in Gaborone. There is a possibility that the accused would be charged with more counts,” said Letloa.

When Madiabaswi was asked if he had anything to say regarding the application of the police that he should be incarcerated until their investigations are complete, Madiabaswi answered in the negative.

Magistrate Molefi acceded to the application made by the prosecution and postponed the matter to February 10 for status hearing.