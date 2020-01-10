Franco PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

It’s a new year, new decade and surely music lover want new tunes especially local.

Foreign musicians had already dominated our consciousness during the festive season so it is better local musicians find the best way to welcome the new decade in style.

What a year for music 2020 is shaping up to be, some big artists have already given us a sneak peek of what they are working on at their music studios. Arts & Culture compiles music industry big names who might release new albums this year.

Here are just a few of the big musicians we’re looking forward to hearing from over the next 12 months.

ATI

It was a rough 2019 for Lekhete le le tona but it seems like the perennial hitmaker is back on track and now cooking something in the studio. He released a number of singles last year amongst them Komirrsoo, which was an instant, hit.

The last time ATI, real name Atlasaone Molemogi, released an album in 2017 when he hit the music scene with Envelope. It was a hard-hitting album that contained hits like Khiring khiring khorong khorong. Now fast forward to 2020, ATI has already made snippet of what is to come. “Halala ke ntsha album ya bohelo abo ke nna tichara (I am releasing the last album and then I will become a teacher),” the singer announced through a video post on his Facebook page. Now that he has revealed what he is working on in the studio, we are quite optimistic that the man from Serowe will start the new decade with a storm.

Motlha

Motlha was the hottest artist when he broke into the music scene as a newcomer in 2018 with the hit song Mmamotse but has since gone under the radar. Record labels mostly rotate their artists to give others a chance to shine and that is what Suffocate’s Rock Lefatshe Records has done with Motlha. Fellow record label mates like Double Up and Khoisan have released their offerings and Motlha has done his wait so he will possibly release his sophomore album this year. Motlha’s fans have been waiting and the singer will definitely come through with a new offering.

Vee Mampeezy

Let us be honest, Botswana’s most decorated musician Vee Mapeezy never stops working. He is surely amongst the big names who are going to usher

in a new decade with a new album or songs. They often say he is Botswana’s version of King Monada just because he releases new music time and again. He can get features from big South African artists so there is now way we can miss new music from this talented lyricist. Late December 2019 he released a single titled Ke tsamaya le wena and while it is doing well his fans should expect more releases from him. His partnership with Dr Tawanda is definitely going to produce wonderful results.

Amantle Brown

Whenever she releases new music we are always in for rollercoaster ride. The songbird is one of the musicians we would not miss this year because of her constant urge to please her fans also known as brownies. She was featured in a number of songs last year amongst them the collaboration she did with ATI called Paakanyo. It has been a long wait and brownies are expecting more from the award-winning singer.

Han C

His voice is magical and most foreign artists have hailed his talent and Batswana are eagerly anticipating yet another hit from this young man. The last time he did something thrilling was when he single-handedly made DJ Kuchi’s rejection song a festive hit back in 2018. He has since released a single named Happy but this year he might release a fully-fledged album.

Franco & Afro Musica

The legendary Franco and his band Afro Musica have more than 16 albums under their brand and just like every other year the Gabane-born musician is expected to release yet another album as he seals his legendary status. The Ke lela le lona hitmaker is fresh from the success of O foo ke fano music festival on New Year’s Eve.

His last album Mene mene tekele released in 2018 was a huge success. There are rumours that he might host his biggest music festival ever, so new music might help him to achieve that.

There are also upcoming artists set to release new music this year, so these new kids on the block are set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Some artists may drop surprise albums but in the end it will be a decade of new music.