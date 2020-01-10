Moroka said 2019 was a year in which his craft showed huge growth PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

After successful exploits in 2019, talented poet Edwin Moroka from Kanye has revealed that his fans should finally expect a recording of his live spoken word poetry.

The poet, who usually serenades crowds with his poetry and deeply rooted Setswana linguistics, told Arts & Culture that this has long been overdue. Though not an academic linguist, he surely sounds like one whenever he oozes his many native language words.

Those who usually don’t get the chance to see him perform on stage will finally get to purchase and own audio recordings of the young poet who speaks pragmatically and says numbers in Setswana.

The young man whose diction is mature did not reveal much about where he is going to record his spoken word poetry.

Looking back at the ups and downs of last year, Moroka said 2019 was a year in which his craft showed huge growth.

“It showed progress from where I took the baton to where I am now. I loved 2019 because it revealed a lot and I leant a lot from those revelations as a poet.

This road has not been easy and as a performer you don’t just hold hands and give up, but rather you march on,” he said. Moroka added that as person who is deeply rooted into Setswana culture he was involved in most events from weddings and corporate events to cultural ones. He admitted that his main challenge was that the events he was booked

to perform at were usually cancelled at the 11th hour. Besides performing, Moroka said he has been successful in other engagements that helped to promote Setswana culture. “I was engaged in an event called Ntwa ya puo and this is where I battled with other Setswana poets and linguists.

This was meant to revive and promote Setswana language,” he highlighted.

Moroka said he also organised an event where he brought children together to taste and learn about Setswana dishes. “I taught children Setswana at Cresta twice in a month,” he reflected.

He was quick to admit that parents were a bit reluctant to bring their children. Moroka was also proud to say that he also helped teach PSLE students Setswana language and in the end they did well after the results were released.

Going forward, he said his fans and followers should be ready for yet another rollercoaster. “Ngwaga o, nnang lele malala a laotswe, tlhatlaganyang maoto. Le je Mokoka le epe ka gore ngwaga o ke tla bo ke tshotse ka tlatlana,” he said in vernacular. Moroka also announced that this year he would also focus on growing sekhutlwana sa bannye programme which airs on Duma FM. “I am taking it to Batswana and I will meet them for critic and recommendations,” he said