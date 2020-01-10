Segobye

Following an eventful festive season, it is that time of the year when summer social picnics become common once again.

As a way to kickstart the new season local promotions company, Gilbert Promotions will host a Hawaiian Tropical Summer festival to open 2020 summer events.

The organisers say the event would be the first of its kind in the country with unique activities. When explaining the event to Arts & Culture, one of the event organisers Monica Segobye said the event is inspired by Spring summer holidays, whereby people go to different places for vacation.

Segobye said the event is meant for people who love adventure, good food, fashion and everything tropical. She explained that the festival is a fusion of lifestyle and social picnic.

“It’s a lifestyle event, on a beach setup whereby people come wearing tropical Hawaiian shirts, shorts flip flops and listen to summer music,” said Segobye.

To make the festival even more interesting, she stated that they have organised a Hawaiian bus party for those who would be travelling from outside the host cities.

“In that bus, there will be a DJ and Hawaiian food and the kind of music that goes along. As I have said, this event is for people

who love adventure, good vibe, good food and everything tropical,” she said.

The event will also include a fashion show for local designers to showcase their swim and summer designs. According to Segobye, the ramp for the fashion show would be held by poolside, where there would also be performances by different local artists. She indicated that the line up would be released in due course.

“For start, we will launch this festival in two cities but we intend to extend it to other towns and areas such as Maun in the future. It is a big festival in other countries and would like to make it big here,” added Gilbert Seagile of Gilbert Promotions.

The festival will be held in two legs; first in Gaborone on April 4 and then in Francistown on April 11.

Standard ticket for the show sells for P100 early bird and P150 at the gate while kids will pay P50 entrance fee. VVIP ticket sells for P500. The organisers said there would be an extra fee of P50 for those who wish to enter the poolside.