Mob kills habitual criminal in Mogoditshane PIC: FACEBOOK

A habitual smash and grab thief met his maker yesterday morning when a mob in Mogoditshane allegedly caught him in 'line of duty' and assaulted him to death.

The 23-year-old man of Jerusalema ward at Moshupa village died after he was attacked and beaten by an angry mob in Mogoditshane. Acting Mogoditshane police station commander, Assistant superintendent, Zachariah Tshenyego confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.

“We received the report around 9am, rushed to the scene where we found the young man lying on the ground. Police rushed the deceased to Princess Marina Hospital (PMH) where he was certified dead on arrival by doctors. Investigations are ongoing to establish what really transpired,” Tshenyego

said.

Tshenyego said preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased was caught stealing at Senthomole ward and was trying to escape when the mob caught him and meted justice.

Tshenyego told Mmegi that investigations to locate the suspects, are ongoing.

“We have not arrested anyone yet but the investigating team is on the ground to locate the suspects. The deceased was a habitual smash and grab thief who was still under investigations for a number of similar cases in Mogoditshane and Naledi police stations,” Tshenyego said.