Parliament Speaker Skelemani PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani has refused the acting Leader of Opposition (LoO), Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang to make a statement concerning the recent tragic train accident.

Last week, Gobotswang made his intention to make the statement known to Skelemani but last Friday there was nothing in the Order Paper to indicate that the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) would make the statement.

Gobotswang then raised a point of procedure to establish what had happened. The Speaker then told Parliament that indeed Gobotswang had made the request, but he thought that although it was within Gobotswang’s right to do so, in his [Skelemani] view it was inappropriate to allow for another statement to be made in Parliament.

Last week, Thursday the Minister of Transport and Communication Thulaganyo Segokgo issued the statement about the December 10, 2019 train accident promising to launch an independent investigation in the matter.

Two crew members lost their lives near Palla-road while scores of passengers amongst the 395 people on board sustained injuries.

In his statement that was never read to the House, Gobotswang said while they mourned the loss of lives, they must take time to reflect on the frequency of freak train accidents.

“Like aeroplanes, train accidents are a rare occurrence. When a train accident happens there are always lingering questions that require candid answers,” Gobotswang said.

He said in Botswana, train accidents mostly occur during the rainy reason, therefore, they are generally predictable.

“In 2015 and 2016 three locomotives were derailed. The estimated cost was P50 million. The following year another accident took place between Ramotswa and

Lobatse at estimated damages of P100 million.

The accident was attributed to floods resulting from heavy rains. Although the then Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila had instructed Botswana Railways (BR) to suspend the movement of trains, Botswana Railways management decided to defy him. Decisive action was taken against the CEO.”

He explained that events leading to the latest accident indicated that there was anticipation that given the weather conditions at the time and the state of the railway line, an accident was anticipated.

“This is clearly captured in a statement by the BR Chief Executive Officer Mr Leonard Makwinja.”

He added that it should concern them that it took the Minister responsible more than two days to reluctantly address the nation through Parliament.

“It has been suggested that the Directorate of Accident Investigations will lead the enquiry into the cause of the train accident. Obviously, we are not privy to the terms of reference of the envisaged investigation. We call for an independent investigation to examine the accident and fully answer the lingering questions stated above the results of which should be made public,” Gobotswang said.

In conclusion, he said the state of infrastructure in general and the main railway line in particular left a lot to be desired.

“Railway lines, roads, and bridges need a comprehensive overhaul to lift them to standards reflective of a country classified as upper middle income.”