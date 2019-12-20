Nicole Makole

Twelve-year-old Standard 6 pupil, Nicole Makole, has passed the recently published 2019 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) with flying colours.

Nicole decided to sit for the PSLE on the second term of her Standard 6.

That is when she was moved to a Standard 7 class and managed to get Grade A after scooping As in all seven subjects. She attended Emmanuel Adventist School in Molepolole.

Her mother, Tshegofatso Galekgathege-Makole, said she restricted her daughter from cartoons, friends and smartphones as a way of encouraging her to work hard and do well in her exams.

“I even went to the extent of locking up decoders in my bedroom so that she doesn’t watch TV at all in my absence. I got her a tutor at CrackIt to help her catch up on some of the subjects but mostly Setswana because it was a challenge to her as she always got a maximum pass rate of grade B. I also added some of the subjects like Agriculture, Science and others to her tutorials.”

“By the grace of God, Nicole has always been a brilliant child from preschool and therefore on many occasions scooping the best performing student awards during prize giving. I was surprised when she was moved from a Standard 6 to Standard 7 in the second term where she became the best student in the whole school during the final exams. She made the whole family proud,” she said.

Her mother went on to explain her daughter as a responsible young girl saying that she was confident that she would do well both academically and emotionally when she embarks on her new journey into the secondary school world. She promised to keep on supporting her Nicole in all ways possible and even sacrifice when need arises

for her to continue shining academically.

She further explained that they got introduced to the prophet parent and student (PPS) programme last year when they moved to Molepolole from Serowe.

PPS is an initiative by prophet Cedric the leader of the Gospel of God’s Grace (GGG) Ministries made after the church realised that Batswana students were under-performing.

The prophet uses the initiative to encourage students to study hard by giving them motivational messages.

“To other parents, for our children to emerge victorious, we don’t have to rely on teachers only. It is not enough. Ask them if they have homework and help them, ask them what they have learnt at school everyday and show them that you are taking their education seriously. Don’t buy them luxurious stuff that may impact negatively on their education such as smartphones and others. Pray for them and make Jesus Christ the centre of it all,” she said.

For his part, Nicole’s teacher Ncehu Ncube described her as a focused, hard working and independent pupil. He said her secret to success came from her deportment, as she is a calm and collected student.

“This girl wouldn’t be such a high-flyer unless she came from a caring family. Remember charity begins at home. Her mother is behind all her success. She is a very confident student who cannot be pressured or influenced otherwise,” he said.

CrackIt Molepolole Branch manager Azhani Baathodi said they worked with Nicole for four months. She said during their engagement with her, she learnt that she was an amazing, promising and intelligent girl. She said Nicole portrays a high level of discipline and was always eager to learn.