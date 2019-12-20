CACB chairperson, Miles Nan

The Charity Association of the Chinese in Botswana (CACB), last Sunday, pledged over P50,000 to disadvantaged children at SOS in Tlokweng.

The pledge was made during the Botswana-China Children’s Christmas Love Day event, which was held at the Tlokweng SOS Children’s Village last Sunday. For the ongoing festive month, the village’s House No. 12, also known as ‘Chinese Family’, received P15,000 worth of goods, and will also receive meat all year round.

SOS director, Mary Lephato said they are grateful for the gesture. She also said her organisation’s relationship with the CACB has been beneficial.

“Because of the partnership with the Chinese, we have not deviated from our mandate but continue to care for kids,” she said.

“For the next 12 months, Lephato’s House No. 12 will be receiving groceries from the CACB. These food donations will cater for six children and two mothers.”

Speaking at the event, CACB chairperson, Miles Nan said although they largely donate to House No. 12 in the Tlokweng-based SOS Children’s Village, they also donate to the entire Village of 114 kids, as well as other SOS Children’s Villages such as the one located in Serowe, Botswana which has the smallest population of 97 children.

Miles said CACB has been donating to SOS every year since 2000.

Besides groceries, the CACB is known for availing voluntary medical check-ups for all SOS children. Early next year, Miles revealed plans to run another medical check-up for Old Naledi Children. Not only does the association care for children, but it also caters for the elderly at Old Naledi and in Maun by donating food hampers and blankets.

Other projects include a horticultural project which equips children with skills to plant and nurture for moringa trees, the refurbishment of Mogoditshane Clinic, and the donation of wheelchairs. All these efforts are made possible by funds from the Chinese community in Botswana.

The Botswana-China Children’s Christmas Love Day event was graced by visiting Chinese artists who taught SOS and Chinese children Kung-Fu – a CACB effort to strengthen friendships amongst the two nations’ children by affording them opportunities to play together.

Others in attendance included representatives of the Chinese Women’s Association, the African Little Red Flower Art Troupe, and the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana.