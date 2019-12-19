Randall Lane, Forbes Chief Content Officer

Forbes today announced that it’s hosting the first-ever Under 30 Africa Summit in Botswana, April 19-23, 2020, a move that recognizes Botswana as an emerging center for entrepreneurship that’s poised for global growth, startup acceleration and innovation.

Hosted in partnership with the Botswana President’s initiative, this summit will bring together 600 young entrepreneurs and game changers from Africa, Asia, Europe and the US for mentorship, networking and important conversations centered around sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship. This summit will also provide rich cultural immersion opportunities and a rare international networking environment for young entrepreneurs.

“With our first-ever Under 30 Summit in Africa, we’re bringing the world’s top young entrepreneurs to the continent that will drive global growth in the 21st Century,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes. “We’re especially excited to be in Botswana, a country that has shown it intends to be a startup hub for the African Century.”

“The Forbes Under 30 summit is going to be groundbreaking for Botswana,” said President Mokgweetsi

Masisi. “It’s putting Botswana at the center of entrepreneurship and will play a pivotal role in incubating startups in our country.”

The event will kick off the evening of April 19 with an opening reception in Gaborone featuring a “Taste of Africa” – showcasing food from in the region. On April 20, attendees will help mentor local entrepreneurs in the area – sharing their knowledge and experience to help young entrepreneurs in Botswana.

On April 21, the group will travel to Chobe National Park for a fully programmed agenda focused around sustainability and featuring keynote conversations with global gamechangers, innovators and leaders. The summit will end with a tour of Chobe National Park’s elephant reserve and a safari experience featuring some of Africa’s natural wildlife.