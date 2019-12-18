Letsoaka PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Football Association (BFA) technical director, Serame Letsoaka has announced that he is leaving his position after a year at the helm amid allegations that he was on his way to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The South African mentor, however, has denied rumours related to his alleged departure to join (CAF) on a fulltime basis. Letsoaka told journalists today at a media briefing that he spends most of the time travelling to do both FIFA and CAF projects around the world and decided to leave his job at the association. He said it would be unfair to continue to get a salary from the BFA while he spends most his time outside the country. “The volume of work that I will be doing with FIFA and CAF has dramatically increased. As a result I will be in a way leaving BFA, but not leaving BFA. The CEO will tell you that in the last three weeks I was in Rwanda for a week, I was in Zambia for a week, Zurich for a week and I was supposed to be in Egypt this week. If I am rarely here working and getting a salary, it is really not fair for me to be here while I do all this work for FIFA and CAF while

getting a salary here,” he said.

Letsoaka also revealed that he should have left in September. He said he has not signed anything with either CAF or FIFA, but does a lot projects for the two federations. He said his contract with BFA had a clause, which allowed him to do engagements with both CAF and FIFA whenever the two bodies required him to. He said he had been doing that even when he was still a technical director in South Africa. “But because of the load that I have talked about, it will not be fair for the association to be paying me a salary when I am not here. I think a Motswana will be better placed to do the monitoring,” he said.

He added he has sent the schedule to the CEO and will be in the country for a week each month from January to April to see that things continue as they are. He said there will be some form of induction for the person who has been selected by the association to replace him.