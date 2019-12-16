The hunters who ‘accidentally’ shot a collared elephant in the Ngamiland have surrendered their licence.

Last week Friday, the government, through a press statement, said it was investigating the shooting of a collared bull, by a licensed hunter.

The hunters, Michael Potter and Kevin Sharp, were in the company of wildlife officers when they shot and killed the bull in November, after it reportedly charged at them.

The government was incensed with the killing of a collared animal, designated for research purposes, and threatened action.

Over the weekend, the government announced that the hunters had voluntarily surrendered their licences.

“Following the unfortunate incident in which a collared elephant was shot in NG3, the two hunters involved being Mr Michael Lee Potter and Mr Kevin Sharp have voluntarily surrendered their professional hunting licensing to the licensing authority, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

“After engaging the relevant authorities, it was

Banners

resolved that the period of the surrender of Mr Potter’s licence is indefinite while Mr Sharp’s licence will be surrendered for a period of three years, with immediate effect. In addition, the two hunters will replace the destroyed collar,” the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement on Saturday.

The government promised that it would uphold the necessary ethical standards with regards to the hunting.

The country lifted a five-year ban on hunting, with President Mokgweetsi Masisi saying the move is meant to benefit local communities.

The government issued 86 hunting licences for the 2019 season, while 272 would be given out for 2020.

The allocation is below the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora quota of 400 elephants per year.