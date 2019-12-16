Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of an accident that claimed the lives of a couple at Kgale Mews traffic lights last week.

The couple died after their vehicle, which was joining the A1 from Game City, collided with an Audi. The driver of the Audi was treated for minor injuries and discharged from Princess Marina hospital.

Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent, Agreement Mapeu said investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.

He said they suspect one of the vehicles drove through a red light. He said they have not pressed charges, as investigations were ongoing.

The couple’s death touched an outpouring of grief on social media.

The woman, an employee of First National Bank in Gaborone, was expectant and the couple had

Banners

only wed last year.

Mapeu said accidents continue to be a concern in his policing area and pleaded with motorists to obey road signs and the minimum speed limit. He said the upsurge in road fatalities calls for drivers’ extra caution at all times to avoid accidents.

He said over-speeding has been identified as the major cause of the majority of the accidents and pleaded with drivers to reduce speed, in order to avoid accidents.

The police are expected to be out in full force during the festive season, particularly, after launching the 60 Days Against Crime in November.