The year 2019 will go down as one of the most dramatic in the country’s history. At the top of the drama, is the raging and unrelenting fight between former president Ian Khama and his handpicked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Sandwiched between the gigantic fight, has been the lifting of the hunting ban, the legalisation of same sex relations as well as the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change’s electoral challenge. The Monitor Writers, Mqondisi Dube, Kaelo Goitsemodimo, Pini Bothoko & Tsaone Basimanebotlhe review the ‘crazy year’

Masisi, Khama feud

Botswana’s peace and tranquility was pierced when former president, Ian Khama and successor Mokgweetsi Masisi, turned foes. The feud spilled over from 2018, and there is no sign of it slowing down, as the raging fight heads to 2020. The genesis of the fight is still a subject of debate, but appears to hinge on ‘broken power promises’. The fallout resulted in Khama being instrumental in the formation of the breakaway Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), and becomes the first former president to be a member of the opposition.

Fierce election campaigns

The election build up was characterised by fierce campaigns, with the opposition appearing well resourced to match the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) president, Duma Boko regularly flew around the country canvassing for support, although the opposition complained of undue influence from government’s oversight bodies, particularly the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security. The Botswana Democratic Party had to wade off internecine wars, which saw Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi challenge President Masisi for the party’s top position. Venson-Moitoi was dismissed from her cabinet post as a result, and withdrew at the last minute, before the Kang congress, citing an unlevel playing field.

Elections result

After predictions of a close general election, the BDP instead swept the stakes, winning 38 of the 57 seats in the National Assembly. These were some unique voting patterns, as BDP won all seats in the traditional opposition stronghold, Gaborone, while the UDC made inroads in ruling party areas, winning in Bobirwa, the north west and some constituencies in the Central District like Mahalapye, Shoshong, Palapye and Sefhare/Ramokgonami for the first time in 53 years.

Petitions

In an unprecedented move, the opposition challenged the results in some constituencies. The High Court is expected to hear the case over the next few weeks, and if the results are overturned, it would be a landmark decision. The opposition cited irregularities, including double voting.

The Butterfly

In a case that shook the country, 46-year-old DIS agent Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi known as ‘Butterfly’ found herself in the dock on charges ranging from financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport.

Maswabi was said to have $390 million in her account and possessed five different passports.

Gays and lesbian judgement

In the middle of the political brouhaha, the gay and lesbian community scored big when the High Court decriminalised same sex relations in June. It meant Botswana became one of the few African countries to decriminalise same sex relations through the courts. However, the government has appealed the decision of the High Court and the case is expected to be heard next year.

Hunting ban

In April, the government lifted a five-year moratorium on trophy hunting, which was met with mixed reactions. The communities largely affected by encroaching wildlife, particularly elephants, welcomed the move, while conservationists argued it would result in the depletion of wildlife stock.

The first hunting season in five years was off to a disastrous start, when licensed hunters gunned down a collared elephant in November. The government had issued 86 hunting licences to citizens, while 272 would be allocated for the 2020 season, with foreign hunters allocated 200 licences.

Drought

Botswana faced a crippling drought, which saw both domestic and wild animals die in large numbers. Farmers recorded losses as the crops wilted and the animals succumbed due to lack of water and food. In response, President Masisi said drought will now form part of the annual budget, and not as an emergency.

Refugees

With the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) cutting down to host countries, Botswana has seen the departure of Namibia and Zimbabwe refugees. The Namibia refugees had to be deported after refusing to return home citing fears of persecution.

ARVs

A drawn-out court case between the government and one of its Anti Retroviral Therapy supplier threatened the constant supply of the drug. Patients were given two weeks, and not their monthly supply of the drugs.

Despite the shortages, the government announced that it will start providing free ARVs to foreign nationals, with statistics indicating, there are an estimate 30,000 HIV foreigners in Botswana, with only 7,000

on treatment.

The rape nightmare

Despite being a relatively small country, Botswana is haunted by alarming cases of rape, defilement, murder, passion killing incidents and road fatalities. In particular, Botswana has moved to second for countries with the highest rape statistics per 100,000 population.

A World Population Review study indicates that Botswana has the second highest rape cases per 100,000 citizens at 92.9% preceded by South Africa at 134.4% and followed by Lesotho at 82.7%. The majority of the victims are women and girls who suffer from consequences such as forced and unwanted pregnancies as well as getting sexually transmitted infections amongst them HIV/AIDS.

Crimes of passion

Murder cases involving intimate partners remained a major concern.

Mid-year a man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her 13-year-old son at Kumakwane and later attempted suicide at Gabane. When Kumakwane residents were still reeling in shock, three days later another horrific incident was reported in which a 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cutting off his girlfriend’s ears following a misunderstanding.

Police statistics show that 315 murder cases were recorded in 2017 and the number increased to 316 in 2018. Up to date, 286 murder cases have been recorded showing that people no longer value the sanctity of human life.

Road fatalities

As the leading cause of death in Botswana, the upsurge in fatal road accidents continues to be the country’s major problem, with the youth mostly affected. In 2018 police recorded 422 deaths while this year, as of last week Thursday, police had recorded 428 deaths.

Police have identified a number of factors as risk behaviours commonly displayed by drivers with over speeding being the most prominent.

Train accident

Last week Tuesday, a passenger train travelling from Gaborone to Francistown derailed, killing a trainman and a permanent way inspector. Other employees, a trainee locomotive driver and her accompanying instructor sustained injuries and are still admitted in hospital.

It was reported that the accident occurred due to heavy downpours near Bonwapitse River between Pallaroad and Mahalapye around 2am. About 400 passengers were safely evacuated.

Rare case of mass hysteria

This year, residents of the tiny village of Salajwe, 70km northwest of Letlhakeng were left traumatised, after over 100 students at Lempu Junior Secondary School (JSS) were hit by a rare condition. The students suffered mass hysteria and to date they continue to exhibit similar conditions. Some students missed their examinations and are expected to return to school next year, if their condition improves.

Trade unions

Just like in 2018, trade unions also grabbed headlines mostly for the wrong reasons. It has been a forgettable year for members of two of the country’s biggest trade unions; Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) and National Amalgamated Local and Central Government and Parastatal Workers Union (NALCGPWU) otherwise known as Manual Workers.

For both unions, the issue was power struggle as factions emerged to claim control of the two richest unions. For BOPEU, it was Masego Mogwera and Olefile Monakwe. After surviving a coup last year, former BOPEU president Mogwera went on to win the elections at the union’s congress in Kasane to lead the union for three years. However, that was short lived as her enemies regrouped in April 2019 to suspend her. Ever since, the factions have launched several lawsuits against each other. Mogwera has been expelled from the union. Manual Workers CEO Johnson Motshwarakgole, who has been a powerful figure at the union for many years, also survived a chop this year as some members of the National Executive Committee wanted him out. It was stated that his fall out with the committee was due to abuse and mismanagement of union funds. The veteran trade unionist was being accused of starting a war against some members of the Committee. At the end, Motshwarakgole prevailed but some members of the committee, including the secretary general were suspended indefinitely.

Public service salary increase

There was a rare windfall for public servants who received a 10% salary increase, and President Masisi promised to improve their conditions of service. However, the increase came at a cost, putting significant pressure of the budget. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has proposed various tax increases.