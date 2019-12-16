Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Botswana hosted the 7th Annual Biggest Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 6.

The event that brought the entire city to a standstill was officiated by President Mokgweetsi Masisi who was accompanied by the First Lady, Neo Masisi.

This year’s tree, which is at 12m high and 6m wide carried 70,000 lights and took a workforce of 350 professionals, staff and students to put it together. The tree, which has been placed at Rail Park Mall for the past five years, has been moved to Game City Shopping Mall and given a glittering facelift.

Through his many philanthropic efforts the founder president of Limkokwing University Worldwide Tan Sri Limkokwing has given the University a platform called Heal The World Foundation where students spread across its 14 campuses in three continents conduct various events and activities to raise funds for wide-ranging charity purposes across the globe. Under this banner students have pooled their creativity and energies to organise and perform in peace concerts around the world, hold charity bazaars, fashion shows and develop music albums such as the 2019 Christmas Melodies in an effort to raise funds for a good cause.

The university’s founder president’s message, which was read by Cipack Maphosa VP regional management highlighted: “The Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Worldwide is passionate about our establishment in Botswana which is the African Hub.

For the past decade, we have been doing our best to rise to the potential of Botswana and serve as best as we can, your incredible talent. Tan Sri Limkokwing fell in love with Botswana in

the early 1990s when he was campaigning with the late great Nelson Mandela and has since never wavered on his desire to contribute towards Botswana’s landscape. He says that it is here that he found his footing. It is because of his philanthropic vision that we at the University understand that we must engage and be responsive to everyone around us, especially the young. They are the heartbeat and future of any nation”.

The Limkokwing University Choir, which is made up of students from various faculties worked tirelessly throughout the year, to record and produce a one of its kind Christmas Melodies, which comprises 12 songs some of which were performed at the ceremony, including a special tribute song to Masisi titled Botswana’s President’s Song.

It is the University’s mission to push its staff and students to strive to live by the norm that embraces the fact that giving back to society must be a life-long activity that goes beyond just financial contributions and produce graduates who will channel their energies and creativities in events that build societies and get involved in community work that will add value and meaning into their lives.

This year Limkokwing University in partnership with TurnStar Holdings, Nando’s Botswana and New Capitol Cinemas, donated Christmas hampers and goodies to children at the SOS Children’s Village and Childline Botswana at the ceremony that was attended by over 10 Cabinet ministers and assistants as well as captains of creative industries.