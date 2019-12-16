The festive season is the most exciting time of the year. We travel to various destinations to feast and be merry with our loved ones.

Despite that, this is the time when some engage in activities that can lead to loss of live. In some instances, people spend recklessly and take to other negatives in just two weeks that constitute the festive season.

We urge you our readers to be extra cautious on the roads as car accidents continue to claim lives. Drinking and driving is a very bad habit practised by many. We all have family members and friends who do not drink alcohol; we can ask them to drive us around soberly to avoid negatives such as drunken driving and accidents.

It is also imperative for even non-drinkers to be alert on the roads as some people are drunk and others fatigued which also lead to accidents. Road safety officers will be all over the roads, please be nice to them and heed to their advice. We need to drive and arrive safely! It is important that the human factor is addressed to ensure greater road safety, but the condition of our vehicles also needs to be attended to as cars that are not roadworthy may also lead to accidents. This is very critical as much of the vehicles on our roads are used imported cars that have seen better days.

For this reason, their conditions tend to

be poor. Motorists should therefore spend money to make their vehicles roadworthy to reduce chances of accidents occurring because of avoidable mechanical shortcomings.

In a few cases road accidents are not caused by drivers, but by their passengers. This often applies to those who use public transport. Some passengers actually incite drivers to speed or break road regulations just for the thrill of it. Such bad advice has caused many accidents, loss of life and injuries so they must be avoided. Still on safety, we urge all those who will be going out to drinking spots to exercise caution to avoid being robbed or raped. As the police always say, most women get raped following drinking, we therefore urge women not to go unaccompanied to bars and shebeens. We also advise that people should make sure there is someone looking after their property for those who will be travelling. Ntebele ke go lebele has proven to be a useful initiative in this regard.

Meanwhile, December is not an easy month to stick to budgets. We hence encourage you to save money that you will need in January for food, school fees and other necessities. Shopping should be planned for to avoid spending unnecessarily and then naming January the worst month.

Happy festive season!!