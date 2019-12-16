Kweneng Spar PIC:PHATSIMO KAPENG

Kweneng Spar opened its doors to a crowd yesterday at the new Turnright Mall in Mogoditshane along the Gabane road as they had a grand opening ceremony officiated by Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso of Mogoditshane.

“We have located this store here because we believe it is a good opportunity for us to bring our services to customers and the community and we have also decided to bring a modern offering along with the best facilities we can offer to the people,” said Tsetseng retail group managing director, Hans Kampmann at the opening of the store.

He said the store has 90 employees made up of some people from the surrounding areas, while others are enlisted professionals from their other stores.

Kampmann added that they invested close to P10 million in the store to get it ready for opening, which includes the shelves, inventory and other expenses incurred during the preparation of the store. He pointed out that they have brought in a state-of-the-art service department to ensure customer satisfaction and also pointed out that the store is set to have its own CSR initiatives like all their stores.

Dihutso thanked Spar for

creating jobs for his community saying it will help bolster the community’s economy and also reduce unemployment rate. He also urged the staff to take it upon themselves to be vigilant at all times, as they have a responsibility towards the customers and towards their employer. He further offered the staff advice on how to protect their jobs, as it is easy to lose one in the current economic climate. One of the customers present at the opening told Business Monitor that the store was a much needed development for their community as they have had to go very far from their places of residence to do their shopping, but that will change.

The store management has identified 22 underprivileged elderly in Mogoditshane to whom they will give food hampers at the Mogoditshane main kgotla on December 18, 2019, as a way to give back to the community and also announce their presence.