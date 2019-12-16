Moses Nteba posing next to his products PIC: UTLWANANG MATIBINI

FRANCISTOWN: With the lack of job opportunities feeding into the high level of idleness in the country, 60-year-old Moses Nteba has found a creative way of to make good use of his time to take care of his family’s wellbeing.

The self-taught sculptor and potter used to do manual work in order to save funds, which he used to start his enterprise.

Nteba is indeed a rare talent, as he did not go to school to acquire his skills but acquired his knowledge by learning from some Zimbabweans in the same line of profession he is in.

Nteba only went as far as primary for his schooling, but did not rest on his laurels because without going further with his formal education, he had to find other means to survive.

After realising that his God-given talent was enough –although he admits that he keeps on learning – Nteba established Kid Moses Company, an artistic company that specialises in pottery and sculpture making.

The firm has been running for three years since it was founded in 2016.

Nteba started the company using his own savings after his application for government funding was turned down.

Nteba, who could easily be a favourite of many finance ministers around the world for his belt tightening skills, advises budding entrepreneurs to use their money wisely and not extravagantly.

Nteba says his establishment is doing well because there are not many competitors in his line of work.

“Although the business is doing well, I am still encountering some financial constraints because I use the money that I generate to take care of my family and at the same time, I am saving

some to expand my business in future,” said a jovial Nteba.

He added that another challenge that is affecting his business is the weather, especially the rainy season.

“My artworks are sensitive to weather, especially the rainy season because they are made of permeable material.

To prevent them from being damaged by rain, I cover my artworks with plastic during the rainy season,” said Nteba adding that he uses materials like sand that he sources from Tati River.

He, however, explained that the material he uses to make animal sculptures is different from that he uses for pottery.

“I use paper mache to make sculptures, sand and cement for flower pots, which I purchase from Builders World. I also buy my colourings, which I use to beautify with artworks from Builders World,” Nteba said.

His wish is to see his company growing and making more revenue in order to build his own trading place.

“At the moment, I operate just by the roadside, which is not convenient for myself and customers,” Nteba said.

He added: “Although I have ready made products, I also make custom made ones for my customers depending on their unique taste. The customer has to pay a deposit upfront if they want custom made products”.

Nteba says that his role model is David Gaamangwe, an artist he described as ‘very skilled’ both in the sculpting and pottery, and being frugal.