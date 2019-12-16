Charma Gal

With the jingling sound of the festive now everywhere, the secrets of enjoying this time of the year are the festive hits.

Every festive season we all want that song which makes our holidays memorable.

It’s even perfect when the song of the festive season comes from a local artist. Last year DJ Sumbody featuring Cassper Nyovest, Thebe and Vettis’s Monate mpolaye was the most trending song during the festive season.

With a few days before Christmas, there is no a particular song that stands out as the song to dance to, but there are various tunes everyone should have as they dwell into the festive mood. It seems like this year we are once again heading to Limpopo, South Africa. Some people often say that when Limpopo artists such as King Monada and Master KG release their bangers, they officially mark the start of the festive season.

Showtime has compiled possible songs that are going to be imbedded in our consciousness until January. The songs make it in because of their seasonally themed lyrical content. But certain songs even though they were released few months back somehow they just sound like your typical holiday songs. They bring us into the spirit of the holiday season, and on the day that Jesus was born the following tunes will make Christmas music sound so Christmassy.

DJ Sunco and Queen Jenny – Mmatswale, Makhadzi featuring DJ Call Me- Matorokisi, King Monada - ThuThuThu ft Marskay, Master KG featuring Nomcebo- Jerusalema, Charma Gal – personal code, Jobe London and Mphow 69 –

Sukendleleni, DJ Zinhle featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile – Umlilo, TNS featuring Mpumi - Umona

Seasonal preparations have become inextricably associated with the songs that make us click during this season. We can hear them everywhere we go. All it takes is a half-heard phrase to set people off, murmuring the lyrics of their song. Nothing says Christmas is coming like these songs.

There is a certain tone to festive songs no wonder it becomes hard for even the best artists to pull it off. Musicians know that the festive is a season of joy, so the best always make sure that their songs taste better than caramel on a rainy Christmas day.

The point is to enhance that warm Christmas feeling and make that the sweet caramel becomes even sweeter. Most of us have never known a time without a festive song.

In the era when most artists try hard to have their songs trending during this active time of the year, no musician understands the standards of making a killer festive tune.

Festive songs become inescapable because you will hear them at any Christmas party or any time you turn on a TV or radio.

When it comes to making your own festive playlist, you will need the perfect blend of tried and tested festive favourites we have compiled above. But credit must be given, because Limpopo music has taken over in this era of amapiano.