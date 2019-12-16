Pelagabedi Mphoyakgosi abd Thono Nkwate

Kwasa kwasa group, Rocking Stars, one of the few groups in the genre that are still fighting for relevance in the ever changing pop culture by still churning out music of its own.

The duo that consists of Palagabedi Mphoyakgosi and Thono Nkwate started out as a five-member group that had broken away from Charma Gal’s ensemble to pursue a musical career of their own. The group has since lost most of its members with only the current two still retaining the group’s credentials whereas two other members retraced their steps back to Charma Gal and the other one pursuing a solo career.

“For us to become Rocking Stars, we broke away from Charma Gal while our fifth member was Motlha of the mmamotse fame. After we formed the group, we released an album titled analogue to digital,” Mphoyakgosi said during an interview.

He said their first album did not do well as they had expected.

Last year they released a single titled ‘Kakanakankana’ as a way to revamp the group but the song was also unsuccessful.

They have since released a new

single titled Tshikidi Tshikidi out of their new album titled Hiatus, which is due for release in February next year. Mphoyakgosi also said the duo is currently on tour with Franco as they do not have any plans to have a solo tour in the near future. He said they are working hard to rebrand their band and make it relevant in the music industry along with trying to sell their new single that he said is testimony to their hardwork.

Mphoyakgosi further pointed out that they have been lucky to have their producer on board as he is passionate about their project and would like to see them succeed. He said the producer allowed them to record their album first before paying him. The album was produced by Kusere Kumakile who also acts as a mentor for the duo at KK music production studios.