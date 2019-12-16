Ntando performing at the African Attire on Fleek picnic over the weekend PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Multi-talented South African afro-pop artist, Ntando thrilled multitudes of fashion lovers over the weekend during the African Attire on Fleek picnic, which was held at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

The event, which attracted over 5,000 Francistowners, who came dressed-to-kill in African attire, caused a massive traffic jam as all roads led to the venue.

The 38-year-old artist whose real name is Ntando Bangani gave a sizzling performance, which deserved to be crowned the best performance of the year.

The Nono hitmaker thrilled the crowd when he performed some of his old tracks.

Sound technicalities almost ruined the SA artist’s performance, but that did not stop him from making the crowd eat out of his palms.

The afro-pop sensation acted like a professional and sincerely apologised for the poor sound quality in the middle of his performance and continued on with his stunning performance with tracks such as Nguwe Sthandwa followed by Ndiyamthanda which made the crowd to lose their cool.

When Ntando sang Nono, which is currently making waves both on local and international radio stations, the attendants sang along and yearned for more.

The artist finished his performance at exactly 12 midnight and left the crowd singing the Nono chorus on repeat for more than five minutes.

Surprisingly, the superstar jumped back onto the stage emotionally and humbled himself before his

Banners

fans and sang along with them for an extra 15 minutes.

Ntando could not hide his feelings and appreciated the love and energy that Francistowners showed him.

In an exclusive interview with Showtime, Ntando once again thanked all the attendants for the energy and love they have for him.

He said, “I would like to thank each and everyone of them from the bottom of my heart. They are the best and I really appreciate them for that”.

He promised that he will be back in Francistown very soon because of the love and support they show him. On another note, Ntando revealed that he is currently working on something big with some of the Batswana artists even though he was a bit cagey on the details.

Former SA idols star, Lungisa Xhamela also gave his best with tracks such as Eudisoze, Love Letter, Yiza Sounde and Never Meant.

Local artists such as Lizibo, Tlhabang, Scavenger and local DJs like DJ Cue and Chen also delivered amazing performances.

Khoisan wrapped up the show with their hit Sananapo and brought fire to the stage with their sweet melodic sound and dance moves.