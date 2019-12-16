Gaborone United (in red) are the current kings of the city after beating rivals, Township Rollers yesterday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

TLOKWENG: Gaborone United (GU) ended Township Rollers’ derby dominance with an emphatic 3-0 win in a BTC Premiership game played at the Royal Aria Stadium here yesterday.

The Reds last got the better of their cross-town rivals in March 2016, however on Sunday they undoubtedly outplayed the league champions.

GU’s Kennedy Amutenya returned to the starting line-up while Kago Monyake took injured Segolame Boy’s place in the Rollers’ team.

The Reds had an early scare after goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko went down with an injury in the first quarter of the hour.

GU took the lead the in the 24th minute after Rentse Keakabetse got at the end of a good move.

The Reds dominated proceedings after the goal and eight minutes later they doubled the lead. Assistant referee spotted an infringement on Patrick Kabamba and gave GU a penalty.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane stepped up and beat Wagarre Dikago to the top corner. Minutes later, Lemponye Tshireletso tested Phoko with a long range but the goalkeeper saved. GU took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Looking for a comeback, Tomas Trucha pulled out attacking midfielder, Monyake for striker Tumisang Orebonye at the start of the second half. The striker headed wide just minutes after coming on. Mothusi Cooper went for a shot from outside the box on the hour mark but the goalkeeper saved.

Substitute, Lebopo Moremi tapped in from

close range to pin the final nail on the coffin with nine minutes to time. The Reds’ win reduced the lead on the chasing pack while Rollers suffered their second defeat of the league campaign.

“We needed to be physical to win the battle. We wanted them to come to us because we knew when they come to us they will open (at the back). We are playing with a lot of youngsters and they did a very good job today,” GU’s Philemon Makwengwe said after the game.

The Teams:

Rollers: Dikago, Kamogelo Matsabu, Ofentse Nato, Simisane Mathumo, Onkarabile Ratanang (Thabang Khuduga), Ivan Mbowa, Cooper, Monyake (Orebonye), Edwin Moalosi, Lemponye Tshireletso, Motsholetsi Sikele (Kitso Mpuisang)

GU: Phoko, Mothata Lucas, Godwin Bonsu, Tshepo Maikano, Michael Tinye, Amutenya, Rentse Keakabetse, Kgamanyane, Alphonse Modisaotsile, Obonwe Maome, Kabamba (Moremi)

Rollers 0

GU 3 (Keakabetse

24th, Kgamanyane, pen 32nd Moremi 81st)