Katlego Mpoeleng of Morupule Wanderers (in front) battles for the ball with Letsweletse Leririma of Police XI during a BTC Premiership match on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

OTSE: Police XI played to a 1-1 draw with Morupule Wanderers in a BTC Premiership game played at Otse Police College on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides were eyeing the top eight spot before the Christmas break. Police XI’s Hendrick Moyo played a through ball for Frazier but the goalkeeper was quick to make a save just 12 minutes into the game.

In the 20th minute, Chicco Molefe put a teasing corner for Bonolo Frazier but his acrobatic attempt went over the bar. Two minutes later, Master Masitara went for the loop from a tight angle with the goalkeeper beaten but the defence came to rescue.

Joseph Joseph tried from outside the box but had his shot saved almost midway through the first half before Kgololo Kgogobi went for a low drive that went wide.

Police’s Bokamoso Moeba had to make a double save to deny Mponang Mponang and Katlego Ralegoreng from close range in the 35th minute. The teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Three minutes into the second half, Masitara thought he had put the visitors in the lead, but his goal was ruled offside.

The Jungle Kings broke the deadlock in the

57th minute as Letsweletse Leririma’s shot took a great deflection and beat the goalkeeper.

The visitors failed to respond swiftly as Kgogobi was denied by the goalkeeper from close range.

Comfort Dikupa capitalised from a miscommunication from the back and headed in from close range to level the scores in the 77th minute.

Four minutes to time, Dikupa headed just an inch wide as the teams shared the spoils.

“It was a good game. Police are a very tough team but we played. I am happy with how we played not with the results,” Wanderers coach, Dragojlo Stanolovic said after the game.

His counterpart, Mike Sithole was an unhappy man with the chances that his side missed.

The Teams:

Police XI: Moeba, Ogomoditse Sitang, Joseph (Kopano Kgamanyane), Tonderai Nyakumba, Molefe, Tapiwa Gadibolae, Leririma, Moyo (Mpho Kgomo), Katlego Masole, Uyapo Seleka (Poloko Nkalolang), Frazier

Wanderers: Joseph Kaelo, Thopho Motheng, Kelapile Terata, Tshephang Boithatelo, Tebogo Moroka, Mponang, Mogopodi Seithamo, Dikupa, Kgogobi, Masitara (Livermore Bogatsu), Ralegoreng

Police 1 (Leririma 57th)

Wanderers 1 (Dikupa 77th)