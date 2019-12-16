Kagisano Mungu of TAFIC (in red) attempts to make a turn in front Security Systems player,Thato Ogopotse during the two sides' encounter PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Local football club, TAFIC, appears to be headed for exit from the BTC Premiership after they lost their game 1-0 against Security Systems at the Obert Chilume Sports Complex Sunday.

Some TAFIC supporters are already prophesying that TAFIC is headed for a “TAFexit”-relegating from BTC to the Debswana North First Division League-after it wasted numerous clear cut opportunities in their game against log leaders, Systems who are certainly emerging as surprise packages. Systems’ striker and Zebras marksman, Kenanao ‘Flo’ Ketholetsile, was brilliant during the game when he scored a brilliant goal during in the second half.

Meawhile TAFIC players exhibited sloppy defending and also missing numerous opportunities in both halves.

After TAFIC squandered their chances, Systems started to dominate the game especially from the midfield where Morris Ruzivo was dictating terms.

In the same breath, many TAFIC supporters left the stadium scratching their heads why one of their star performers

during the game, Kagisano Mungu, was substituted by caretaker coach, Lovermore Mokgweetsi.Although Systems were dominating possession, TAFIC missed a lot of clear-cut chances, which could have bagged them the three points that they badly need to avoid the sword of Damocles.

Mokgweetsi referred The Monitor to the club manager, Carlos Sebina, when this publication asked him about the whereabouts of the teams’ coach, Saul Chamunika from Zimbabwe.

The teams:

TAFIC: Abednico Morapedi, Motseoitsile Elijah, Gobenyeone Selefa, Thuso Monyama, Bokamoso Mbambo, Botshelo Mafoko, Michael Murirwa, Kemoreng Batisani, Mungu, Mogomotsi Samson

Security Systems: Joseph Gojaamang, Daniel Montshiwa, Kitso Mangolo, Osego Gaotewe, Kabo Mungabe, Kemmy Pilato, Thato Ogopotse, Ruzivo, Ronald Chikomo, Ketholetsile, Thapelo Tlabakwe

TAFIC 0

Systems 1 (Kgetholetsile 86th)