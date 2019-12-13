After its success in Gaborone, the event is expected to enchant dozens of Francistowners with galore entertainment PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Over thousands of fashion fanatics here will be treated to an early Christmas party over the weekend at the African Attire on fleek picnic to be held at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

The mind-boggling national tour picnic, which attracted multitudes of fashion movers and shakers in Gaborone and Palapye respectively, is expected to enchant dozens of Francistowners with galore entertainment.

The phenomenal event, to be hosted by Colorful People Entertainment, will be headlined by renowned South Africa artists, but also with heavy involvement by local stars.

Scheduled for December 14, the African Attire on fleek picnic, which started some months back, has become the greatest platform for admiring and recognising the beauty and creativity of African fashion in collaboration with western attire.

The event organiser, David Letshwiti told Arts & Culture in an interview that the upcoming occasion would be bigger, better with a unique twist.

“Thanks to social media, the African Attire on fleek picnic is trending everywhere across the country,” he proudly said.

He added that they have targeted a certain number of people so that the fashion enthusiast can have an ambience of the event. Letshwiti also said that they were expecting about 5, 000 fashion lovers to grace the family picnic.

He also confirmed that South African multi-award winner and ‘Nono’ hit maker, Ntando together with former SA Idols finalist Lungisa Xhamela will headline the event.

Letshwiti promised that the event would be lit because the Xhosa men will be sharing the stage with local artists such as Khoisan,

Banners

Lizibo, Bella Thabang, Kabelo Tiro just to mention but a few.

He further stated they also have local Disc Jockeys (DJs) who will be mesmerising the live audience with both local and international existing recorded music.

Clarifying about the ticket sales, Letshwiti said the tickets were selling like fat cakes with double tickets being sold out and only 400 tickets remaining. He said that due to the high demand he believed the tickets would be sold out before Friday.

On another note, Letshwiti said that African Attire on fleek picnic was not just a music concert nor people coming together dressed in German print, but rather mandated at celebrating African pride and attire.

He said that the initiative was also aimed at promoting the fashion industry through empowering and appreciating local designers.

Letshwiti said that the government should promote the fashion industry by encouraging civil servants to wear African attire once a month at work so as to pride themselves with African roots through clothing.

He said that 90% of the fashion designers in the country would in return economically benefit from the initiative hence boosting country’s revenue though African fashion.

Letshwiti encouraged the attendants to wear colourful superb African attire with glam of western outfits and put on dancing shoes because they would treated to endless music.