Early this year, Uncledipopae Party organised the first ever Kante Kiddies Festival in Ga-Maila.

With only a few days left before the festive season reaches its crescendo, and due to the demand from the public, the organisers have decided to bring back the festival. But this time around it is bigger and much better organised.

In an interview with the event organiser, Michael Sekaba also known as Uncledipopae said they want to give parents who missed the previous one a chance to attend the festival. He added that they are taking advantage of the festive season so that parents, relatives and friends get a chance to take out their children and shower them with love.

“This will give them a chance to create a bond with their children whilst also having fun with them. We have realised that Kanye does not have any event that caters for children entertainment. This is more of a Christmas party. Our Father Christmas will be awarding children with for Christmas presents,” he said.

Uncledipopae added that unlike in the previous event, this

time around they have included more activities like pool, foam machines, bull ride and traditional games as they also strive to promote Setswana culture that were not in the previous session.

He also said they had activities like quad biking, face painting, cake cutting, giant jumping castles, horse ride, bull ride, dog instructor, tug of war, karaoke competition, swimming and pizza competition from Debonairs Pizza group.

The organisers have also engaged live bands like Ocean Blues to entertain the adults. The event will be held on December 21, 2019 at Dilolwe Gorge Garden near the Police camp. Pre sold ticket will be sold at P25.00 each for children and P40.00 at the gate.

Pre sold tickets for adults cost P50 and P60 at the gate. Uncledipopae said they expect a lot of people to buy the tickets well on time before they are sold out.

The event starts from 9am till 5pm for children then there will be an after party for adults.