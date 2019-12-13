Organisers of the event have vowed to treat local artists in the same way they treat their international counterparts PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Organisers of popular annual music festival Born And Raised have vowed to treat local artists in the same way they treat their international counterparts in their efforts to grow performing arts in the country.

When briefing members of the media Tuesday about the upcoming festival billed for December 22, the organisers said they are looking shrug off the notoriety associated with local promoters of treating international artists in a special way compared to their local counterparts.

The music organisers have already released a star-studded line up for this year’s show. It includes trending South African artists such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ Nkazimulo TNS Ngema, Kaygee Daking & Bizizi and Johnny Mokhali while locally they have brought veteran Kwasa Kwasa artist Franco, Charma Gal, MMP Family and La Timmy.

On the decks the show will feature Africa Yard, Phouboy, Swaps, Skhebo, 6, Benny T, Izzy, Khenzo, Ricky Lamar, Chopsta, Zynne, Bino and Anthem But one of the organisers, Goaba Mojakgomo said the habit by some promoters not execute what is expected of them properly has derailed the growth of the entertainment industry especially in terms of attracting sponsorship.

Mojakgomo also said promoters are attracted a bad tag of not treating locals differently to their international counterparts especially in relation to payments. “There is this issue that keeps cropping that relates to us promoters. I’ll tell you my own opinion about this tag. We are known to involve so many people including international artists but it seems we treat local artists

in a certain way and international artists in a certain way. But that is not what we practice at Born And Raised. That’s not how we do things because it is not good for the industry and our business,” he said. Further he said “Even with the line up that we have booked for this edition, you can make a call to any of them they will tell you that they have received that which we have committed to and agreed with them. The norm here is all artists that we have booked, in terms of payment have received in advance what we have committed to”.

Mojakgomo said they want to move away from the norm whereby promoters do not paying artists just because they understand that their livelihoods also depend on their crafts. He said they want to be a trendsetter in the entertainment industry. With their show attracting significant sponsorships from BTC, G4S, Liquorama, JB, Ka Moso distribution, Duma FM, Hunters and The Patriot on Sunday and the Voice newspapers, Mojakgomo said this was a reflection of the trust they have earned by executing, that which is expected from them.

The organisers also revealed that they would continue with their commitment to community development.

Tickets for the show sell for P150.