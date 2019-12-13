The expedition included Safari experience in Camp Kalahari and Shinde Camp

Have you ever disconnected to reconnect with the inner self for a week? This is a guaranteed experience at the Makgadikgadi Pans and Okavango delta.

I never thought I would survive a day with no network, no Internet but in Chobe it was possible.

Located in the northwestern part of Botswana, Chobe region has vast vegetation zones consisting of swampy areas, flood plains, deep sand landscapes and river groves. The region is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna.

In this region one would also find the Okavango delta, which, has been designated, as world heritage site by UNESCO. The 2,023,590 hector Okavango Delta is a vast inland river delta known for its sprawling grassy plains, which flood seasonally, becoming a lush animal habitat.

The delta houses the world’s most luxurious and expensive camps. In the area one is guaranteed to sip coffee while viewing the big five animals, have thrilling experience on the dugout canoes navigating past hippos, crocodiles and watch elephants, warthogs, lions live at the comfort of your tent.

The area is only accessed by air creating more employment in the aviation sector, as most of the pilots are youth.

Once you set foot in the area, there is that sense of relief, no more engine sounds, hooting of cars but only voices of the birds.

Ready to host you, you will be welcomed by ever smiling tour guides on their 4X4 Toyota safari cars. The staff’s service is excellent, ensuring that everyone’ s stay is memorable.

Kick starting our expedition as part of the Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo familiarisation tour, Major Air Blue lines flew us to Camp Kalahari in the Makgadikgadi Pans. The place sits on the edge of Botswana’s Makgadikgadi Salt Pans on a shrubby outcrop known as Hyena

Island. In area it is easy to witness southern Africa’s largest migration of zebra and wildebeest. In this area I also got to meet, have breakfast with the meerkats, as well as the man who lives with them.

We also got an opportunity to interact with the San, learn about their culture and also enjoy as they took us through their spiritual journey at night by the fire. There is no Internet and no network in this camp but the activities made us to make it through without touching our phones.

After two days Major Blue Air flew us to Shinde Camp, nestled on a lush palm island of the northern Okavango delta.

The Camp offers a diverse range of activities, courtesy of its location which affords both water and land activities year round. Professional guides took us for game drives in comfortable, specially designed game drive vehicles.

We also got a chance to ride on a Mokoro and experienced the incredible bird, plant and reptile species found in the aquatic habitat of the Okavango Delta. At least in this camp, there is one laptop at the reception, which allows guests to check their emails.

On to the next day, we flew off to Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp which offers the experience of water and wildlife on twice daily game drives in open 4X4 safari vehicles, Mokoro and powerboat excursions.

Unfortunately, for us we didn’t manage to ride any Mokoro, as the river is dry. Guests can also explore the crystal clear channel of the delta and view dozen of bird species, frogs and many more at eye level.