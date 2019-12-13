Mlindo The Vocalist PIC: UNASIMBA KAISARA MAFA

South African artist, Mlindo The Vocalist famed for his songs Emakhaya, Nge Thanda Wena, will headline Morwa Military Festival at Masakeng Lounge in Morwa on December 21 despite rumours of haven been involved in accident.

Another international artist that will be performing at the event is Mavele from Lesotho.

News has been circulating on various social media platforms about Mlindo’s recent car accident. But the event coordinator, Thokozile Ratsatsi also known as Dj Thoko said they have not received any reports pertaining to that particular road accident. Therefore, the artist will be present at the upcoming event that will be held next week Friday. “I haven’t received anything from Mlindo’s side about the accident. As far as we are concerned, he will be performing at the event,” he said. This year’s event will mark the Military Festival’s fourth year since it’s establishment in 2015.

Ratsatsi also said that the event has since brought fun to many people more especially holiday-makers. He said this was the time families and friends spent time together but they hardly had any entertainment.

He emphasised that as December was a month of celebrations and lots of fun, such events drew different people together: music lovers, dance lovers together and most importantly reunited families and friends.

“The support has been out of the world hence I kept it running for the past four years. People appreciated the event and numbers continued to grow each year. Also it did come

to my attention that people love themed events. As adults sometimes you miss out dressing up and having to also wear Christmas clothes as it is norm to young ones,” he explained.

He further explained that since it’s establishment, locals have been very supportive in many ways. He said they shared flyers, invited friends and families across the country even outside to come and enjoy the event with them.

Even though each year he invites an international artist to headline the event, Ratsatsi said he always makes sure that he includes local artistes. This is because without locals, the event could have not grown. He stated that it was always a great honour to appreciate local talent.

Local acts include Maths, Ganda, Casper the DJ, Phoubouy, Onks to mention a few .

“I invite people all over the country even across border. It’s an event that can no longer be missed. Families should come and dress up to the event. Tickets are selling like hot cakes. It’s best everyone witnesses for themselves. Again, security will be tight. People should make sure they have sober people to drive them. I will also encourage taxis from Mochudi to be there,” he recommended.

Tickets are sold at P100 each.