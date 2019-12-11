Councillor Lesego Kwambala of Itekeng ward PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Itekeng ward councilor, Lesego Kwambala has defied ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) caucus and submitted his name as candidate for the position of Mayor.

This past Sunday, the BDP caucus endorsed Satellite South councillor Godisang Radisigo-the immediate past deputy mayor of the city as its candidate for the mayoral position.

At the same caucus, the BDP also endorsed Tatitown councillor, Gaethuse Ramolotsana, to deputise Radisigo.

However, on Wednesday, Kwambala pulled a stunt by going against the party caucus and fielded himself for the position of Mayor. It is common cause that according to the BDP constitution, those who defy resolutions of the caucus could face possible disciplinary action because the BDP caucus decisions are binding.

Reads the BDP constitution in part: “The regional chairpersons or secretaries are requested to remind all BDP councillors that all caucus decisions are binding on each member as per article 32.3 of the party constitution.”

At the end of the voting process, Kwambala narrowly lost to Radisigo by one vote after he garnered 11 votes while Radisigo was adorned with the mayoral chain after 12 councillors voted him.

There was one spoilt vote. Ironically, the spoilt vote was written the name of councillor Gaone Majere of

the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Even though it is difficult to prove who might have voted for Kwambala and Radisigo, those close to the BDP behind the scenes say that the whole opposition bloc of seven councillors voted for Kwambala.

The Francistown City Council is made up of 24 councillors. Of the 24 councillors, the minister nominated five while seven belong to various opposition parties.

Taking into account how the voting panned out, it also means that three councillors from the BDP also voted Kwambala.

But because the vote was secret, no one would ever know who from the BDP voted Kwambala.

In the results for the position of deputy mayor, 15 people voted Ramolotsana while Majere got nine votes.

This also showed that two BDP councillors also defied the party caucus and voted for Majere.

Asked to comment about what transpired, the Executive Secretary of the BDP Ame Makoba said that the party would follow the matter after it receives a report of what transpired from the Francistown region and then take appropriate action.