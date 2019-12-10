James Kgalajwe PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Former Mayor of Francistown James Kgalajwe has finally paid maintenance fees towards his child.

The former flamboyant BDP activist who later decamped to the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and represented it as a parliamentary candidate in Francistown East was in arrears of P1,500 for his child with Goitsemodimo Sefalana.

On Tuesday, Inspector Mbatshi Mafa produced a document which proved that Kgalajwe has paid his child maintenance arrears.

Said Mafa: “I have a document from Kgalajwe’s attorneys, which shows that he has indeed paid his child maintenance arrears. I therefore make

an application for his case to be withdrawn. I also make an application for the warrant of arrest that was issued against him to be rescinded.”

Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi acceded to the applications that were made by the prosecution.

Kgalajwe, who was not present in court, landed in hot soup after he failed to pay the P300 per month that the court had ordered him to, as the upkeep of his child with Sefalana.