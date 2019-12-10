Slumber Tsogwane during the elections PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and the electoral body, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), have filed notice of opposition with respect to election petitions lodged by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) following loses in some constituencies.

When the petitions were brought before a panel of judges – Phadi Solomon, Bashi Moesi and Tshegofatso Mogomotsi – on Monday, in a case in which Sam Digwa wants the court to declare the Boteti West parliamentary seat that was won by the Vice President Slumber Tsogwane vacant, the BDP and IEC filed notice of opposition to the UDC electoral challenge.

The IEC and BDP (Tsogwane) who are cited as the first and second respondents respectively notified the court that they oppose the UDC application.

The respondents also notified the court that they have filed head of arguments on points of limine (hearing on a specific legal point, which takes place before the actual case referred, can be heard) saying that the UDC’s application is baseless and frivolous and should therefore be dismissed with

punitive costs.

The bench of judges will deliver judgment on points of limine on December 23, 2019.

Tsogwane defeated Digwa for the third consecutive time by 7,006 while the latter garnered 6,713 votes. A paltry 344 votes separated Tsogwane and Digwa.

The same bench of judges also heard a case in which Haskins Nkaigwa is challenging his loss to the secretary general of the BDP Mpho Balopi at Gaborone North.

In addition, the panel of judges also presided over the case in which Micus Chimbombi is praying with the court to declare the Kgalagadi North parliamentary seat vacant, which Sam Brooks of the BDP won.

Just like in other petitions stated above, the BDP is opposing the applications of the UDC.

Ruling on points of limine in all the cases will be delivered before Christmas Day.