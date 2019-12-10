Godisang Radisigo PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG.

FRANCISTOWN: Former deputy mayor and Satellite South councillor, Godisang Radisigo was over the weekend endorsed by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) caucus to become the mayor of Francistown City Council (FCC).

Reliable sources known to this publication, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the party constitution, revealed that Radisigo shattered Itekeng ward councillor Lesego Kwambala’s dreams of leading the city.

According to the reliable source, Radisigo beat Kwambala in the mayoral race with nine votes against his seven.

In the same caucus Tatitown councillor, Gaethusi Ramolotsana emerged the deputy mayor after garnering 11 votes against Monarch South councillor Almando with four votes and President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s blue-eye boy Modiri Lucas legging behind with only one vote.

Lucas also lost in the general election parliamentary race for Francistown South, which was won by Wynter Mmolotsi.

Mmegi could not get a comment from BDP Francistown region chairperson, Baemedi Medupe as his phone was off at the time of press.

It was two years ago that the BDP wrote a letter calling on its councillors to tow

the line and respect decisions made at party caucuses around the country.

The party communication influenced BDP councillors’ decision to be secretive about the outcome of the caucus.

The letter, which was authored by the then BDP secretary general, Botsalo Ntuane, was distributed to the party’s regional leaders across the country.

“All councils around the country are currently undergoing elections for the council chairperson or the mayor and other committees. The regional chairpersons or secretaries are requested to remind all BDP councillors that all caucus decisions are binding on each member as per article 32.3 of the party constitution,” read the letter in part.

The letter also said that the party encouraged regions countrywide to see to it that all decisions were implemented as agreed.

BDP regional leaders across the country were mandated to handle the caucus elections to nominate the council leaders.