Two die in passenger train accident PIC. FACEBOOK

At least two people died and many others sustained injuries when a Botswana Railways passenger train fell of the track near Palla Road early this morning due to heavy downpours in Mahalapye and surrounding areas.

The Francistown-bound train, which was carrying 251 passengers and four Botswana Railways staff members, derailed at around 2am, Mahalapye police confirmed.

Mahalapye Station Commander Superintendent Omphile Malemenyane said the train, which had eight cabins and a locomotive, crashed into a stream, killing two drivers on the spot while one colleague sustained critical injuries.

The railway staff – three men and a woman – was trapped in the locomotive when the train derailed. The woman managed to escape with serious injuries that include fractured arms.

Malemenyane said along with the two deceased drivers, injured staff

Banners

members and passengers were taken to Mahalapye District Hospital.

“Most of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were all transported to the (Mahalapye) hospital by bus for medical attention. All the people that were on board the train have been removed,” Malemenyane said from the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the police superintendent added that due to the heavy rains, most parts of Mahalapye have been affected.

“People’s homes were flooding in different parts of the village yesterday and the roads are damaged. People should exercise caution when moving around,” he warned.