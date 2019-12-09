Bogosi Kakambi PIC: PAULINE DIKUELO

KASANE: Chobe, as a tourism hub, has seen a mushrooming of mobile safaris as most people in that area have tapped into the sector.

Bogosi Kakambi, who has also worked for the tourism industry as a tour guide for more than 20 years also took advantage and started the mobile Moonlight Safari three years ago.

The company offers camping, boat cruises and trips to Victoria Falls, CKGR, Nxai Pan, Makgadikgadi Pans, Khwai, Mababe, Goo-Moremi and Savuti amongst others.

According to Kakambi, lack of capital has been the biggest hurdle, slowing him down to fully realise his dreams. After hopping from one safari company to another, Kakambi then decided to open his business with the assistance of Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA).

“I started off by renting cars, boats from people to service my clients, which was more costly and I was not making any profit. I then decided to approach CEDA to finance me and after they saw the potential they bought me a 4X4 Toyota Cruiser and some camping equipment,” he said.

Kakambi said the business is doing well and has been able to make some profit. He said

Banners

his biggest focus was to penetrate the market and referrals have played a big role in him getting more business.

“I have been able to beat my competitors as unlike most of the mobile operating safaris, we offer semi-luxury safari, which has air conditioned en suite tents with a toilet, shower and charging ports,” he said.

To boost European clientele, Kakambi said with the completion of the Kazungula Bridge, they are hopeful that they would get more business as they can now expand their route and add Livingstone as one of their destinations.

According to Kakambi, technology has made it easy for him as most of his bookings are done via their website.

“Our clientele varies, some prefer to start their trips with the safari adventure and finish up relaxing at Victoria Falls. Others prefer to start from Victoria Falls and enjoy multiple thrilling activities ranging from whitewater rafting to scenic flights above the iconic landmark and wrap up with safari,” he said.