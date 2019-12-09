Myra Sekgogoroane

KASANE: Local producers have hailed the Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTE) as a gateway to the international markets.

Managing director of Divine Morula, Matilda Mpai told Monitor Business that through the expo, she has managed to seal deals with some retailers and is already in talks with some potentials.

“This expo has been beneficial for my business as I have met people and companies who have expressed interest in working with me like the lodges,” Mpai said.

“This is a big deal because my products will then be exposed to the tourists who come from all over the world to appreciate the rich and diverse country we have.” A basketry weaver, Motheo Oitsile, said the expo has been an eye-opener as through the networking she has realised the importance of marketing.

As a single parent, she said one of the international operators who attended the expo has offered to help her market her products in Europe.

“I never thought of selling these products outside Botswana but I do have the capability and capacity to produce for any market. Mostly people would buy from me at a lower price, double it and sell to tourists. With this collaboration if it happens I will be able to get more returns as I will be selling in bulk,” she said

BTTE has grown in leaps and bounds with about 280 exhibitors from 33 countries attending.

The expo had new entrants from Argentina, United Arab Emirates and Israel, including some of the key Global tourism industry

players such as Qatar Airways, South African Airways and Air Botswana.

The Expo offers a unique opportunity to the world’s travel industry to establish business partnerships with the Botswana tourism industry players.

It also offers a unique strategic networking opportunity and gives special insight into the Botswana Tourism product, including where one can access new markets and achieve business objectives.

According to BTO CEO, Myra Sekgororoane they strive to continuously improve the country’s tourism landscape through quality collaborations.

“The manner in which Botswana manages the environment, its conservation policies, the manner in which we do our game drives, or any other activities around natural resources is very unique hence many tourists keep coming back in large numbers,” she said.

Through the Expo, they seek to connect local industry players with global travel industry companies to close new business partnerships for Botswana.

In addition, she said the event provides unique strategic networking opportunities for Botswana’s tourism companies to achieve new objectives and reach new international markets, targeting the sector’s expansion and growth for the year to come.

Sekgororoane said the global tourism industry from time to time meets around the world at various tourism expositions, but the real uniqueness with BTTE is that tourism industry operators converge in a country that is being promoted.

The event will feature local and destination workshops, focusing on strategies to make the country’s tourism industry a globally competitive one.