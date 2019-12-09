During his visit to the Institute of Development Management (IDM) this week, the Chancellor of the University of Bolton who is also The Earl of St Andrews made a brief courtesy visit to Princess Marina Hospital where he met the Acting Superintendent, Dr Goepamang.

His visit to the hospital was made in memory of his grandmother, Princess Marina who passed on in 1968 after her last visit to Botswana two years earlier in 1966. According to his Executive Aide, Fozia Uddin, The Earl at the time of his grandma’s passing was only six years old. “His brief visit to Princess Marina helped him to honor his grandmother as well as appreciate Botswana for keeping her legacy. He is truly humbled,” she revealed.

The Earl was on a week-long visit to Lesotho and Botswana, where he attended the 2019 IDM graduation ceremony and conferred degrees and awarded postgraduate diplomas to over 45 graduates.

Speaking on behalf of IDM, Botswana Country Director Dr Onalenna Seitio - Kgokgwe said IDM is humbled by its partnership with University of Bolton. She said the Chancellor’s visit, particularly to Botswana further gave him an appreciation of other programs

and wider work the Institute involved in.

“He went to appreciate a relatively new partnership IDM has built with SOS Children’s Village where we run our Early Childhood program.

As the Trustee of SOS Children’s village in Britain, he was enthused by the whole arrangement and discussions with the local body and we hope to see more conversations with him on this going forward,” she shared. The Earl is keen on social, economic and cultural advancement and therefore commits his time as patron, chairman or trustee and member of several organisations including; the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages, the Association for International Cancer Research, the Princess Margarita of Romania Foundation, Worldwide Cancer Research, formerly Association for International Cancer Research, the Welsh Sinfonia, the Next Century Foundation, the Mongolia and Inner Asia Studies Unit at the University of Cambridge and the Global eHealth Foundation.