MOLEPOLOLE: Gofaone Mabaya’s second half strike aided Orapa United to a 2-1 win over Security Systems in the second leg of the Mascom Top 8 quarterfinals played at Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Ostriches had to come from a goal down to advance on a 3-1 aggregate.

Both sides went into the field with a couple of changes to their starting line-ups. Thatayaone Ramatlapeng was not in the match day squad for Systems while Mothusi Johnson was deployed in the centre half alongside skipper, Thabang Mosige rather than his usual full back position. The match was played on damp pitch after the downpours that occurred across the country. Just 18 minutes into the match, the home side opened the scoreboard as Pako Gaofose got at the end of a good move by Systems and tapped in from close range. Two minutes later, from the free kick, Mbatshi Elias sought a quick response, but his effort was easily collected. On the 31st minute, Gaofose came close with a curled shot towards the far top corner but missed by a whisker. As both sides struggled with pitch, Systems took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Six minutes into the second half, Gaofose delivered a pass to Kenanao Kgetholetsile but the striker shot wide from inside the box. On the hour mark, Allen Ndodole failed to complete a good move

by United and shot over the bar from inside the box.

United drew level with Mabaya taking advantage of a quickly taken free kick and hit the roof of the net to make 1-1. A minute later, he came close with a headed effort but it went over the bar. Eight minutes to time, Mabaya got his brace as he converted from the spot to give United a 3-1 advantage on aggregate.

“It was very difficult to play, the weather conditions were not good. The pitch was heavy and we could not play our game. We were bit shaky in the first half ,but we waited and defended properly. We needed just one goal to win and it worked for us in the second half,” United’s coach Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote said after the game.

The Teams:

Systems: Joseph Gojaamang, Daniel Montshiwa, Osego Gaotewe, Kaelo Kgaswane, Benson Mangolo, Michael Pillar (Buang Dithebe), Thato Ogopotse, Gaofose (Kemmy Pilato), Kgetholetsile, Morris Rusivo (Kago Nfila), Thapelo Tlabakwe

United: Lesenya Malapela, Kealeboga Molebatsi (Mpho Kgaswane), Oabile Makopo, Mosige, Johnson, Tapiwa Nyamanjiva, Ndodole, Mabaya, Omaatla Kebatho (Gape Thibedi), Elias, Kobamelo Kebaikanye (Onkabetse Makgantai)

Systems 1 (Gaofose 18th)

United 2 (Mabaya 71st, 82nd pen)