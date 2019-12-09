Thapelo Tlabakwe of Security Systems fights for the ball with Thabang Mosige of Orapa United PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

TLOKWENG: Champions, Jwaneng Galaxy progressed to the semi-finals of the Mascom Top 8 with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Gaborone United (GU).

On a Friday evening inside the Royal Aria Stadium, GU took the game to penalties with a 1-0 win in regulation time. Galaxy carried a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

As early as the eighth minute, Takunda Sadiki had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his shot was saved. Five minutes later, Sadiki had the chance again, but this time around he beat the goalkeeper and tried to set up his team-mates but the defence blocked the attempt. The Reds on the 22nd minute had their first sight at goal as Patrick Kabamba showed quick feet to beat his marker inside the box, but with his left foot he shot over the bar. On the 36th minute, Thapelo Motlhanka came close to giving GU the lead but he shot over the bar. Motlhanka again, with three minutes to time put a teasing cross for Kekaetswe Moloi but the striker headed wide as the two sides went into the break level at 0-0.

Just eight minutes into the second half, Motlhanka squandered a perfect opportunity with the goalkeeper beaten miles off his line. The winger put his shot wide. However in two minutes’ time, he redeemed himself and volleyed in a cross from the right to make it 1-1 on aggregate. On the 70th minute, Moloi missed the target as his effort went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands. Lebogang Ditsele with 10 minutes

to time tried from range with a dipping shot targeted to the top corner but the ball flew over. Kabamba on the 84th minute headed over the bar from substitute Obonwe Maome’s free kick. Level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the teams went straight into penalty shootouts. Tshepo Maikano skied the sixth shot to send the Galaxy through.

“It was a good game of balanced super powers. We came with our game plan to diffuse theirs but we needed to bury our chances in the second half. We tried to do that. It is painful; I did not want to lose this game,” GU’s coach, Philemon Makwengwe said after the game.

His counterpart, Galaxy’s Miguel da Costa was happy with his win but not entirely with his side’s performance. “It was a tough match. We played them three times in a few months. I thought it was always going to be hard for us, because they needed to prove a point. Penalties are not fair, I think the match was 50-50 but I am happy,” he said.

The Teams:

GU: Ookeditse Semelamela, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Maikano, Motlhanka (Maome), Kabamba, Godwin Bonsu, Mothata Lucas, Michael Tinye, Moloi, Rentse Keakabetse, Joel Mogorosi (Lebopo Moremi)

Galaxy: Anthony Gouws, Thabo Leinanyane, Thato Kebue, Fortunate Thulare (Isaac Paeye), Moagi Sechele, Ditsele, Lemogang Maswena (Resaobaka Thatanyane), Gift Moyo (Bakang Leshona), Gilbert Baruti, Patrick Kaunda, Sadiki

GU 1 (3) (Motlhanka 55th)

Galaxy 0 (4)