GNT players celebrate one of their goals against Eleven Angels in the Debswana First Division North League PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

BOROLONG: Highflying Eleven Angels succumbed to a shock 3-1 defeat against Great North Tigers (GNT) over the weekend in Borolong in a Debswana First Division North (FDN) league encounter.

Following their impressive run in recent weeks, Angels were tipped to win convincingly against Tigers who are currently sharpening their claws with a rebuilding exercise.

In addition hosts Angels had moved the match away from Francistown in a bid to broaden their support base.

Tigers, who are now under the tutelage of former Zebras defender Ndiyapo Letsholathebe have relatively struggled since the beginning of the season.

GNT forward Babotseng Maphosa struck on the 24th minute before completing his brace in the second half. Samuel Mosabata added the third goal towards the end of the match. Angels did restore parity (to make it 1-1) early in the second, but the goal later proved to be just a mere consolation.

The host never clicked on Saturday despite the vocal support from the crowd. They were pinned inside their own half for much of the contest.

Applying early pressure eventually paid off for the visitors on the 24th minute. Maphosa pounced on a loose ball in the goal area and scored with a neat shot from close range.

That was after Angels goalie, Koketso Lekuni failed to effectively deal with a

well-taken close-range shot from attacking midfielder, Mooketsi Mampori.

Angels did find the equaliser 17 minutes from the break. Tigers midfielder Lekani Habana turned Monametsi Tsapoga’s well-curled free kick into his own net.

Tigers goalie, Kealeboga Hobona was again called into action 10 minutes later but did well to parry Tsapoga’s well-taken shot from range out of play.

The visitors had their first best chance of the second half in the 68th minute through a counter-attack and they utelised it. Winger, Mbatshi Machongo outraced defenders on the right before precisely laying the ball for Maphosa to calmly convert from close range.

The tie was effectively out of reach for Angels two minutes before full time. Seemo Mpatane’s men, once again conceded from a counter-attack. GNT right back Mompati Mmeshe set up Mosabata who easily beat Lekuni from near the penalty spot. The score line was 3-1 at full time.

The teams:

GNT: Hobona, Keabetswe Mpitse, Goitsemodimo Dickson, Oratile Dongwana, Habana, Mompati Mmeshe, Maphosa, Mosabata, Machongo, Mampori, Segolame Jobe

AGNELS: Lekuni, Marcus Maokaneng, Theo Masuo, Karabo Sereetsi, Lesego Matsholwane, Loeto Moganewa, Mooketsi Simon, Bakang, Desmond Mtukufa, Tsapoga, Batshani Bee